How to play third person in Warzone's Loaded Resurgence

Players can now enjoy Warzone's Loaded Resurgence in third person mode. The limited-time playlist dropped on May 1, 2024, along with the Season 3 Reloaded, bringing fans a new way to play their favorite mode on their favorite map, which is none other than Rebirth Island. While the mode might appear similar to the normal Resurgence playlist, it has a few changes that make it stand apart.

The most important of them is that all players in the lobby drop with their loadout. There's no need to grind for cash and buy loadout drops. But one of the hidden or lesser-known aspects of this limited-time mode is that fans can play this mode with 3rd person perspective, adding to the array of challenges.

That said, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can play Warzone Loaded Resurgence in third person mode.

How to get the third person mode in Warzone's Loaded Resurgence?

To get third person mode in Warzone's Loaded Resurgence is quite simple and worry not as we'll cover how to get it done on both consoles as well as PC. But first things first, make sure that you have selected the correct playlist as this method won't work with the traditional Resurgence mode.

Once you have spawned in, here's how you can switch to third person perspective:

PC: On PC, when you are ready, simply press the 'Esc' button, and from the menu, select Switch To Third Person. If you wish to switch back to the first-person mode again, press the 'Esc' button and select Switch To First Person.

Console: Irrespective of the console you are using, be it PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S|X, you can switch from the first-person perspective to third person by holding down on the D-Pad. If you want to change and go back to the first-person perspective, hold down on the D-Pad to switch back. This method will work for all consoles and even PC players who use a controller to play the game.

Having a 3rd person mode has its challenges and benefits. Being able to see someone taking cover right in front of the wall or clearing angles in the final moments can be beneficial. But knowing that they can do the same, can add to the challenge in Warzone's Loaded Resurgence.

That covers everything that you need to know about switching to the 3rd person mode in Warzone's Loaded Resurgence limited-time mode.

