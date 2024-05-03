Call of Duty has added another brand new limited-time-mode called Loaded Resurgence in Warzone. It is exclusive to Rebirth Island, and brings a unique way to play the traditional Resurgence mode on the fan-favorite map. Not only a creative way, this new mode also allows players to earn exclusive rewards for completely free.

If you want to learn about what this new mode is, how you can earn the rewards, and when does it end, read below.

Loaded Resurgence in Warzone explained

The rule for Loaded Resurgence is pretty same as the traditional way of playing the game, except you drop with your custom loadout. That means, there is no need to purchase the loadout from the Buy Station or wait for the in-game drop. You will also not be required to pick loot from the ground.

However, that doesn't mean that there is no ground loot scattered around the island; the reality is quite opposite. There are more rare or legendary crates that you can open in the entire map of Rebirth Island. That gives more options to choose from.

In the Resurgence mode, until the Resurgence gets disabled in-game, you can comeback after dying if your teammates are alive. The Loaded Resurgence works in the same way. However, this time, you can again come back with your loadout and can change it every time you die. You can come back with your favorite weapons, Perks, and much more.

All rewards in Warzone Loaded Resurgence

Phoenix Rising Heli skin in Warzone (Image via Activision)

While Activision didn't reveal this in the blog, there are secret rewards that you can earn by playing Loaded Resurgence in Warzone. Here is everything available at the moment:

Put'em Up Weapon Charm

Phoenix Rising skin for Helicopter

How to unlock the rewards in Warzone Loaded Resurgence

The unlock criteria for both the rewards is pretty simple. For the Weapon Charm, you just need to complete a single match in the Loaded Resurgence LTM in Warzone.

As for the Helicopter skin, you need to win a match in the same LTM.

When does Loaded Resurgence LTM end in Warzone?

The Loaded Reusurgence is a limited-time-mode available to play in Warzone's Rebirth Island. Hence, it won't be available always. According to Warzone's latest playlist, the mode will be available till May 8, 2024.

That is all there is to know about Loaded Resurgence in Warzone.