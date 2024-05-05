JGOD turns "any weapon into hitscan" after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

Warzone players can now turn any weapon in the game into a hitscan machine. All it takes is a little bit of math. JGOD recently posted a video titled "How to Turn Any Weapon Into Hitscan in Warzone 3," where the content creator discussed how one can make their weapon hit their targets instantly and all it takes into account is the bullet velocity of the gun.

In the video, JGOD discusses the formula for determining the distances at which a gun's bullets will behave like hitscan instead of projectiles.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at this formula and how you can use it to turn your weapon into an instantaneous killing machine.

How to make weapons hitscan in Warzone?

When it comes to making weapons hitscan in Warzone, everything depends on the bullet velocity of the weapon. The formula for determining the instant hit range is quite simple and is calculated by dividing the bullet velocity of a weapon by the server tick rate of Warzone, which is 20 Hz. For example, if a firearm has a bullet velocity of 540 m/s, it will hit any target at ranges up to 27 m (540/20) instantly.

So the secret is maximizing a firearm's bullet velocity for it to hit the target instantly There are three types of attachments in the shooter that help boost bullet velocity. They are Muzzle, Barrel, and Ammunition.

Hence, if you want to maximize the distance at which your weapon hits the target instantly, it is highly advised to come up with a combination of the aforementioned attachments to get the highest possible bullet velocity.

To keep things simple, let's say you wish to maximize the instant hit range of the SVA 545 which has a base bullet velocity of 760 m/s and effectively an instant hit range of 38 m.

To achieve the maximum possible hitscan range, you must use the combination of Muzzle, Barrel, and Ammunition to maximize bullet velocity, which is achieved by using the following:

Muzzle: Harbinger 20

Harbinger 20 Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

Using the above attachments, we get a bullet velocity of 1238 m/s, and this when divided by 20 gives us a value of 62 m, which is a long distance and becomes the SVA 545's maximum hitscan range over the default of 38 m. You can use this trick with any weapon in the game.

Please note that this method will work only for Warzone. Since the game's servers run at a 20 Hz tick rate, this method will not work for Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer or Zombies and will require different calculations altogether to determine the range at which the weapons hit the targets instantly not behave like projectiles.

