DG-58 Conversion Kit is "broken" after Warzone and MW3 Season 3 Reloaded update

The DG-58 Conversion Kit in Warzone and MW3 is now "broken" after the Season 3 Reloaded update. In the mid-season update, the DG-58 LSW LMG received a lot of buffs that improved its overall damage-dealing capabilities, resulting in faster kill times. However, at the end of the day, it's still an LMG and isn't suited for most play styles. Fortunately, there is a way to transform it into an Assault Rifle and also take advantage of all the recent buffs.

The JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit converts the heavy LMG into a mobile Assault Rifle allowing players to play aggressively and take advantage of all the recent damage buffs.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the "broken" DG-58 Conversion Kit loadout in Warzone and MW3 to help you win more gunfights and needless to say, matches.

Best DG-58 Conversion Kit loadout in Warzone and MW3

To get the most out of the "broken" DG-58 Conversion Kit in Warzone and MW3, it is highly advised to use the following loadout:

Conversion Kit: JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit

JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensator

ZEHMN35 Compensator Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.8X42 High Grain Rounds

Here's how these attachments affect the gun:

The JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit is the primary attachment of this loadout and is what makes the gun "broken". As mentioned earlier, it essentially converts the LMG into an Assault Rifle. But that's not all. It also boosts the rate of fire of the weapon and improves the mobility stats, which essentially allows players to use it in a variety of situations.

Slate Reflector is a clean optical sight in the game and provides a precise picture of the targets. However, Optics are highly preferential and hence if you do not like the Slate Reflector, you can replace it with any Optic of your choice, but preferably one without higher magnification levels.

ZEHMN35 Compensator makes the weapon much more accurate. It acts on both the horizontal as well as the vertical recoil of the weapon assisting with the recoil control. It also stabilizes the aim, which is a bonus.

With the increased rate of fire, you will be running out of bullets pretty quickly and hence, it is advised to use the 40 Round Mag. It makes sure that you do not have to reload in the middle of a fight and you get more kills per magazine. This will be much more beneficial in the Resurgence modes as most players will have armor plates, requiring more bullets to take them down.

Finally, the 5.8X42 High Grain Rounds. This type of ammunition boosts the bullet velocity and damage range, allowing you to shoot at longer distances and make the DG-58 Conversion Kit loadout feel like a hit-scan machine.

That covers the best DG-58 Conversion Kit loadout in Warzone and MW3. It is an extremely strong loadout and especially stands out as a force to be reckoned with on MW3 Multiplayer and the Resurgence maps of Warzone.

