Best BAL-27 loadout in Warzone and MW3

The BAL-27 is a new weapon introduced in Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 with the Season 3 Reloaded update, and many players are looking for the best loadout for this assault rifle. This gun is described in the CoD blog as a bullpup prototype, featuring a unique firing mechanism designed to increase its fire rate over time as the trigger is squeezed. The first four shots are slower than the subsequent ones but are highly accurate.

This guide will highlight the best loadout for this assault rifle in WZ and MW3.

Best BAL-27 loadout attachments in Warzone and MW3

BAL-27 in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Since this weapon is new, finding compatible attachments that complement it and enhance its overall performance can be challenging. As such, the following loadout can be of help to you. It is designed to improve recoil control, accuracy, and slightly increase range.

Recommended build

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Crown-H3 Barrel

Crown-H3 Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: AW Gen.1 Optic

AW Gen.1 Optic Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider muzzle is essential for this build, as it reduces gun movement significantly by improving both vertical and horizontal recoil control. Moreover, it also enhances firing-aim stability. Additionally, it aids in shortening radar pings.

The Crown-H3 Barrel, on the other hand, boosts bullet velocity, extending the weapon's damage range and facilitating combat against enemies at longer distances.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel further aids in controlling recoil by reducing this gun's horizontal movement. Also, it increases firing-aim stability and minimizes aiming-idle sway.

The AW Gen.1 Optic, recently introduced alongside this weapon, is a unique attachment highly recommended for a clean sight and greater visibility. It also features a unique ammo count display within the sight itself. However, unlocking this attachment requires leveling up the BAL-27 to level 3.

The 60-round magazine increases this gun's magazine capacity, enabling continuous fighting with minimal need for reloading.

Best BAL-27 loadout perks and equipment in Warzone and MW3

Warzone

Perk Package

Perk 1: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Modern Warfare 3

Perk Package

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: OED Padding

Equipment

Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock BAL-27 in Warzone and MW3

Unlocking BAL 27 via Battle Pass sector 23 in Warzone and MW3 (image via Activision)

The BAL-27 assault rifle can be unlocked in Warzone and MW3 by completing Sector 23 in the Battle Pass, the classified sector that was unlocked with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

