Akimbo WSP Stinger loadout has the fastest TTK in Warzone after update

After the recent Warzone update, the Akimbo WSP Stinger loadout has come out on top boasting the fastest TTK in close-range combat. The Season 3 update for the shooter has buffed the Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip by increasing its rate of fire from 600 rpm to 750 rpm, directly impacting the weapon's time-to-kill, which currently stands at under 500 ms at up to 10m.

In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best Akimbo WSP Stinger loadout to achieve the fastest TTK in Warzone.

Fastest TTK Akimbo WSP Stinger loadout in Warzone

To make the fastest TTK Akimbo WSP Stinger loadout in Warzone, you must use the following attachments:

Barrel: Hiss Short Light Barrel

Hiss Short Light Barrel Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Magazine: 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo WSP Stinger

Akimbo WSP Stinger Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

Here's how these attachments affect the loadout:

Since the WSP Stinger is a handgun, it lacks damage at range. The Hiss Short Light Barrel helps negate this to an extent by increasing the damage range as well as the bullet velocity. It also reduces idle sway, which is a bonus.

Sonic Suppressor S also boosts damage range and bullet velocity. Moreover, since it is a suppressor, it keeps you off the radar when you shoot with your weapon.

One of the major cons of this build is the low bullet count per magazine. With the boosted fire rate, the Stinger runs out of bullets instantaneously. Hence, you must ensure that you have sufficient bullets in your magazine to take down at least one fully armored enemy and the 32 Round Mag helps you achieve that.

The main highlight of this loadout is the Akimbo WSP Stinger Rear Grip. It allows you to wield two Stingers at the same time, combining the firepower of the two to achieve extremely low time-to-kill. However, this does take away your ability to aim down sight.

As you won't be aiming down your sights with this loadout, it is extremely crucial to make sure that your hip fire accuracy is maintained. The 1MW Pistol Laser helps you achieve this. It not only improves hip fire accuracy but also helps with the hip fire recoil control and improves the sprint-to-fire speed.

Fastest TTK Akimbo WSP Stinger loadout in Warzone

This Akimbo WSP Stinger loadout will help you achieve the fastest TTK at close range. As mentioned earlier, at ranges up to 10m, the TTK will remain below 500 ms. At ranges above 10m but below 60m, the time-to-kill will remain below 600 ms. This is even faster than popular SMGs, like the HRM-9 or the new FJX Horus.

Although this is quite fast, at the end of the day it is still a handgun and hence, better used as your secondary weapon for quick kills in close-quarter combat such as on stairs or inside a room. For your primary, it is recommended to go with a Battle Rifle, Assault Rifle, Marksman Rifle, or Sniper Rifle.

