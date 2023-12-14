Best Renetti loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

A huge percentage of Call of Duty Warzone players choose handguns like the Renetti instead of other available automatic weapons. This preference is due to the unprecedented strength of the pistols in close-quarters combat, especially when combined with the correct attachments like extended magazines and unique rear grips. Moreover, these weapons are lightweight, providing better mobility.

Warzone’s handguns are some of the strongest and can even compete with a few Sub Machine Guns when it comes to raw performance. The Renetti has similar potential and is one of the new Modern Warfare 3 weapons that arrived in the battle royale after the Season 1 update. With the right attachments, you can build this handgun to be a lethal force on the battlefield.

This article will highlight the best Renetti loadout in Warzone.

Best Renetti loadout attachments in Warzone

Renetti Handgun (Image via Activision)

Here is a quick guide to building the Renetti handgun in Warzone.

Recommended build

Barrel: MLX Short Competition Barrel

MLX Short Competition Barrel Laser: XTEN Sidearm L400

XTEN Sidearm L400 Rear Grip: Akimbo Renetti

Akimbo Renetti Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Trigger Action: Bruen Express

The MLX Short Competition barrel increases hip fire and tac stance spread, sprint-to-fire speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and movement speed.

The XTEN Sidearm L400 increases hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control.

The Akimbo Renetti rear grip lets you dual-wield the pistol but removes the ability to ADS.

The 50-round extended drum helps you take consecutive gunfights without reloading frequently.

The Bruen Express trigger action increases the fire rate for a faster Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed.

Best Renetti class setup and perks

Renetti weapon in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here are all the perks and equipment you can utilize to make the most of the Renetti Akimbo build in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The pistol is already one of the fastest weapons you can carry in terms of movement speed. It primarily benefits from a setup that increases its damage output and TTK speed without compromising its mobility stats.

The EOD and Double Time perks are perfect to increase your resistance to explosives like grenades and drill charges alongside boosting tactical sprint duration. The Tempered perk lets you reset from a gunfight faster, as it allows you to completely armor up with just two plates. The Resolute perk is crucial when you enter a skirmish with an entire squad with a burst of movement speed if you are shot by the enemy operators.

How to unlock Renetti in Warzone?

This pistol can be unlocked easily by leveling up your account to Military Rank 21. After that, you can equip the weapon in different loadouts and level it up to unlock attachments.

Best secondary to Renetti in Warzone

The handgun covers you in the movement and close-range gunfight aspects. So, it is best to pair it with heavy weapons like the KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle or any Light Machine Gun (LMG).

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.