MCW conversion kit loadout is meta with "broken TTK" in Warzone Season 3

The MCW conversion kit loadout has become meta and possesses the most "broken TTK" in Warzone Season 3 as proclaimed by players. Already popular because of its extremely high damage and reliable recoil control, the MCW is the go-to weapon for beginners and veterans alike. The MCW conversion kit, i.e., the JAK Raven Kit, transforms the MCW into quite the close-quarter menace.

This article will explore the best meta MCW conversion kit loadout you can use to achieve an extremely broken TTK speed in Warzone Season 3. For a detailed brief, read below.

Best MCW conversion kit Warzone loadout Attachment

Best MCW conversion kit loadout (Image via Activision and x.com/@YtBrazyy_)

Recommended loadout

Barrel: Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel

Stock: SL Collapsed Stock

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit

With the JAK Raven Kit equipped, the MCW can be transformed into an SMG with a high fire rate and close-range proficiency. However, the weapon known for its low recoil now features extremely erratic recoil. This can be countered with the Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel, DR-6 Handstop, and the RB Rapidstrike Grip. A combination of these three attachments will improve your mobility and provide you with all the tools required to negate the MCW's newfound recoil.

The SL Collapsed Stock further aids in improving your stability and increasing your mobility by quite a few folds. By equipping these attachments, you become highly mobile and have an extremely potent SMG in your hands.

The 40-round magazine works best with the MCW conversion kit loadout. It will provide you enough power to sustain gunfights and shred down squads. However, due to its high fire rate, we recommend maintaining trigger discipline and regularly keeping a tab on your ammo.

With these attachments equipped, you can build the best meta MCW conversion kit loadout with "broken TTK" in Warzone Season 3.

Best MCW Warzone loadout perks and equipment

Here's a list of the best perks and equipment you can use with the meta MCW conversion kit loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Perk 2: Double Time

Perk 3: High Alert

Perk 4: Fast Hands

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock MCW in Warzone

You can unlock the MCW in Warzone by reaching Player Level 44. This can be done by playing games and completing daily and weekly challenges offered within the game.

Best alternative to MCW in Warzone

SOA Subverter (Image via Activision)

The SOA Subverter is a fantastic alternative to the MCW. It offers players a versatile playing field with an effective fire range of up to 25 meters without attachments.

This Assautls Rifle provides some of the best damage output in its class and should be a great alternative if the MCW isn't to your taste.

Pros & cons of the MCW

The MCW conversion kit loadout has its fair share of pros and cons. Here's a cumulative list showcasing them:

Pros Cons Great close-quarter combat potential Recoil becomes erratic with the Aftermarket Part attached. Improved firing rate with the JAK Raven Kit Long-range encounters become challenging to contest

FAQs on best MCW conversion kit loadout for Warzone

Q1) How to unlock the MCW JAK Raven kit?

Answer: You can unlock the MCW JAK Raven kit by reaching the maximum level on the MCW in Warzone.

Q2) What does the JAK Raven kit do for the MCW?

Answer: The JAK Raven kit converts the MCW Assault Rifle into a functional SMG.

Q3) What is the best barrel for the MCW?

Answer: For the MCW conversion kit loadout, the Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel is the perfect barrel attachment. However, if you're running the MCW without the JAK Raven Kit, opt for the 16.5" Cyclone Long Barrel.

