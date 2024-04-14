What is Get High parkour mode in MW3? Will it possibly return?

Get High parkour mode was a limited-time game mode in MW3 (Modern Warfare 3). It was available to play for only four hours and 20 minutes and right after the timer ended, the mode was gone. However, since it was playable for such a short duration, many fans were disappointed. Due to time zone differences and the short time frame it was available for playing, many couldn't play the mode.

That said, it is highly likely that the mode will be returning to the game soon. It is unheard of for Call of Duty to scrap a game mode that was playable for only a few hours. Furthermore, being a unique mode with many fans demanding its return, players might be able to get their hands on it sooner than they might think.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Get High parkour mode in MW3 and when it is expected to return.

How to play the Get High parkour mode work in MW3?

As the name suggests, Get High parkour mode in MW3 involves players traversing through a trippy arcade-like map using the latest movement mechanics. Simply put the mode transforms the game into a first-person platformer. There are a plethora of tough jumps and climbs involved to make your way to the other end.

Despite it being a 4/20 mode, don't expect it to be "chill". This is a race where you will be competing with other players to win. Neither are you safe as if you may fall to your death, having to start again from the last checkpoint.

However, currently, apart from XP, you don't get any special rewards for winning in the mode. If you are looking to play the mode now, unfortunately, you won't be able to as it was available for a limited time in Modern Warfare 3.

That said, it is possible that the mode will return, and is highly unlikely that Call of Duty will scrap a mode after making it available for just four hours and 20 minutes.

When is Get High parkour mode returning to MW3?

As mentioned earlier, the Get High parkour mode was available in MW3 for a brief amount of time. This has posed the question of whether the mode will return soon. Although Call of Duty has yet to provide any statement on the matter, it is highly likely that the mode will be returning soon.

Numerous prominent figures in the game's community, including popular content creators like NerosCinema, stated that they believe the game mode will return occasionally in the following week. Since the mode was available for four hours and 20 minutes only, the parkour mode will likely return occasionally until April 20, 2024 (4/20).

It is also worth noting here that at the time of writing, the "Blaze Up" 4/20 event in Modern Warfare 3 is currently live and will continue until April 24, 2024. Hence, it goes without saying that since Call of Duty is celebrating 4/20 till next week, the Get High mode may be returning soon albeit with limited run times of 4 hours and 20 minutes.

