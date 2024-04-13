Cyberjunkie Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Cyberjunkie Pro Pack is now available in MW3 and Warzone. Similar to other Pro Packs in these games, it cannot be bought using COD Points and will require players to spend real money to acquire it. All items in it share a cyberpunk theme. Moreover, this bundle is loaded with cosmetics, including an Operator skin and Weapon Blueprints.

This article will offer a closer look at the Cyberjunkie Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone. We will talk about this bundle's price, all the included items, and whether it is worth buying.

Cyberjunkie Pro Pack price in MW3 and Warzone

Price of the Cyberjunkie Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone explored (Image via Activision)

The Cyberjunkie Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone will cost you $19.99. Using real money, you can buy it from the Store's Featured section in these games. You can also get it via your gaming platform's respective store — Steam, PlayStation Store, Battle.net, or Xbox Game Store.

Once the bundle is bought, you will instantly unlock all the content that comes with it, including the highlight of this pack, the Operator skin. In the section below, we'll take a look at all the items that come with this bundle.

What's included in the Cyberjunkie Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Cyberjunkie Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone includes a total of seven items. They are:

2,400 COD Points

COD Points " Raider " Operator Skin for Swagger

" Operator Skin for Swagger " Protosignal " Weapon Blueprint for MTZ-556 Assault Rifle

" Weapon Blueprint for MTZ-556 Assault Rifle " Worn Steel " Weapon Blueprint for KV-Inhibitor Sniper Rifle

" Weapon Blueprint for KV-Inhibitor Sniper Rifle " Closed-Circuit " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Filmed Live " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker "Back Cap" Weapon Charm

Raider, although simple in appearance, boasts a unique look that sets it apart from other Operators in the game. Furthermore, the guns MTZ 556 and KV Inhibitor are loaded with attachments that will help you make the most of them.

While all that might be enticing, one question that you may have is whether the pack is worth buying. The following section will answer it.

Is the Cyberjunkie Pro Pack worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

Simply put, yes, the Cyberjunkie Pro Pack is worth buying in MW3 and Warzone. Here's what you need to consider before purchasing this bundle. Since the pack can be bought only with real-world currency, it will not deduct any COD Points from your account. Moreover, you will get 2,400 COD Points when you buy the bundle.

For those wondering, 2,400 COD Points cost $19.99. Since this bundle costs the same, you are getting not only your money's worth in COD Points but also a host of cosmetics that include an Operator skin, two Weapon Blueprints, and more.

Hence, if you are looking to purchase COD Points for your next bundle in-game like the new Stoney Sloth or the Godzilla Pack, you should buy this Pro Pack since you will not only get COD Points but also additional cosmetics without spending extra money.

