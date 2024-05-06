How to get cash quickly in Warzone Rebirth Island through Biometric Scans?

Biometric Scans in Warzone Rebirth Island is a fantastic new addition that allows players to earn cash passively on top of other benefits. These scanning devices were added to the game with the Season 3 update and are only available on the map Rebirth Island. There are 10 of these devices spread across the map and can be accessed by any player to see their in-game statistics.

But there are special rewards for those willing to go the extra mile and as such, there are cash and camouflage rewards to be earned for simply using these scanning devices.

That said, in this brief guide, we will take a closer look at how you can earn cash passively in Warzone easily and quickly using the new Biometric Scanners on the island map.

How to earn cash quickly in Warzone Rebirth Island using Biometric Scans

Earning cash using the Biometric Scans in Warzone Rebirth Island is pretty simple. For this, you must drop into the Resurgence map for 27 consecutive days and use the Biometric Scans. Doing so will give you access to the HQ Bunker. Inside this room, you'll find a host of loot, including the Unidentified Phone, which will give you and your squadmates $500 in-game cash every 20 seconds as long as your team is in the match.

This, when combined with other ways of earning cash in-game such as completing contracts, will earn you a ton of cash in no time. Using this trick, you can buy all the required items such as Killstreaks, Loadouts, squadmate buy backs, and more with no additional effort. But that's not all.

Using the Biometric Scan in Warzone Rebirth Island for 27 days straight will also grant you the Welcome to the Mainframe weapon camo. Furthermore, the phone you collect will lower the respawn time by three seconds for each player in the team, which is huge, especially in a fast-paced match of Resurgence, where every single second counts.

The only con with this method is that you must log into the game for 27 days in a row and use the Biometric Scanner to earn this reward.

If you are a regular player, you must use these scanners as you have nothing to lose and potentially a lot to gain in the upcoming matches.

