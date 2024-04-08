How to get the Welcome to the Mainframe camo for free in Warzone

The Welcome to the Mainframe Camo is a free unlockable weapon cosmetic in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The return of Rebirth Island in Season 3 introduced several secret challenges and features that allow players to earn free rewards in-game. We've previously uncovered a Warzone Easter egg on the new map where players can claim the DG-56 weapon blueprint.

This article will explain the process of unlocking the Welcome to the Mainframe Camo in Warzone. If you're a diligent grinder of rewards from secret challenges and Easter eggs, this will pique your interest.

How to unlock the Welcome to the Mainframe camo in Warzone

Biometric Scanner in Rebirth Island Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Welcome to the Mainframe camo can be earned by checking in regularly in the Biometric Scanners scattered across Rebirth Island. These scanners normally drop key cards that players can exchange for loot in the map's Buy Stations. However, some players recently discovered that you can earn exclusive rewards by checking in the scanners daily.

To claim these rewards, you just need to interact with these scanners at least once per day. You can get various rewards depending on the number of days you have interacted with the Biometric scanner. Of course, you will need extra patience in redeeming the Welcome to the Mainframe camo as you need to do this for a total of 27 days to unlock it.

Note that skipping some days won't restart your progress, so you don't have to worry about starting from scratch if you don't feel like playing daily.

All Biometric Scanner rewards on Rebirth Island on Warzone

Aside from the Mainframe Camo, you can also get the following rewards by interacting with the Biometric scanners regularly:

"Need A Hand" Calling Card (3 days)

1 hour Double XP token (7 days)

1 Hour Double Weapon XP token (12 days)

"Encrypting" Animated Emblem (17 days)

Loading Screen (21 days)

"Welcome to the Mainframe Camo (27 days)

