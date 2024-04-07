Modern Warfare 3 player count on Steam goes past 150,000 in 2024

Modern Warfare 3 player count has reached its best figure on Steam in 2024, attracting over 150,000 peak concurrent players. This news has generated a lot of hype and is especially interesting because Activision had recently confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 player count this year is higher than Modern Warfare 2 last year.

Undoubtedly, the developers will be pleased to look at the latest numbers on Steam, which is a PC-specific platform.

Modern Warfare 3 player count on Steam at its best in 2024 with 157,439 peak players

Modern Warfare 3 player count on Steam (Image via SteamDB.info)

One can clearly see that Modern Warfare 3 player count on Steam has increased massively in last 30 days with the recent peak concurrent player figure going past 150,000 in 24 hours. According to SteamDB.info, MW3 managed to attract 157,439 concurrent active players on Steam recently. It's the best performance for Activision's FPS installment on the digital store front in 2024.

What's crucial to note is that the best peak player count has been witnessed by MW3 after three months. Although the game managed to gain more than 160,000 concurrent players in 24 hours back in December 2023, it has been struggling to maintain a good performance since then.

It seems like the consistency of developers at Sledgehammer Games in giving players more content-based updates has worked wonders for Modern Warfare 3 player count on Steam. Thanks to a continued pattern of releasing new events, quick patches for bug fixes, and great overall experience in Multiplayer, the game has once again succeeded in keeping PC players busy on Steam.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 has unleashed more content for players

The recently revealed Season 3 in MW3 has introduced various surprises for players to get hyped for. Similar to previous seasons, there are fresh events filled with lucrative rewards for completing daily challenges.

Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

MW3 developers have also unveiled 6 new core 6v6 maps for Multiplayer. Furthermore, there are four new game modes in the form of Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Minefield, and Escort. Last but not least, Season 3 has introduced some fresh Field Upgrade options alongside new Perks.

In short, the latest update has left no stone unturned in keeping a lot of players hooked on consoles as well as PCs.