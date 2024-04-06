Activision confirms Modern Warfare 3 player count is higher than MW2

Activision has confirmed in a recent statement that Modern Warfare 3 player count is higher than its predecessor Modern Warfare 2 last year. In short, both MW3 and the current iteration of Warzone have succeeded in engaging more players in 2024 than MW2 and Warzone 2 in 2023.

The major update also proves the point that more Call of Duty players are actively playing the latest installments from Activision on a daily basis. Not to mention there are some key reasons why the Modern Warfare 3 player count is rising despite the game initially facing critical response.

Modern Warfare 3 player count in 2024 is way higher than MW2 a year ago

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Activision recently responded to Forbes while revealing Modern Warfare 3's successful run in keeping a busy playerbase. Here's the exact statement from the publisher on the Modern Warfare 3 player count:

"We’re having a blast supporting the community across Call of Duty. The teams have had fun connecting with our players and creating high-quality, new experiences for them. Player engagement is up with more players playing now than this time last year."

Sledgehammer Games took control of the development of Modern Warfare 3 during a tough time. According to reports, the studio had a short deadline to work on the third installment in Activision's rebooted Modern Warfare franchise. The studio still managed to finish it and the title was released in early November 2023.

While the single-player Campaign received unfavorable reviews and feedback from most of the fans, they were quite surprised with MW3's Multiplayer. Compared to MW2's online experience, Modern Warfare 3 offered players a really promising and massively improved FPS gameplay. There were many returning features in movement and the overall feel was fluid and different.

Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Moreover, Modern Warfare 3 also managed to win back players' trust due to Sledgehammer's team listening to the community constantly.

There's also been consistency in the game getting more Weekly Challenges, Public Events, and major content-based updates every Season. All these reasons are probably the key to pushing Modern Warfare 3 player count above MW2 for a similar timeline last year.

