"Warzone is going down the drain" CoD players question the current state of Activision's battle royale

Warzone was affected by a massive surge of issues that suddenly emerged in the Call of Duty HQ platform. Activision has shared a series of updates on X, informing the community about the latest upcoming fixes. However, there seems to be a cheating issue, and @NiceGuYs_Adam posted a clip on the platform and cited:

"Imagine spending 30+ minutes in a multiplayer game, killing every opposing enemy team (winning), just to find out, you don’t win. The reason call of duty: warzone is going down the drain."

The Warzone player even tagged the official Call of Duty, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch’s X pages to make the problem visible to the developers. The post quickly gained much attention from the player base, and everyone started sharing their experience and opinions about the issue in Activision’s battle royale.

This article will highlight the community’s perspective on the current state of Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone community shares concern around gas playstyle

Warzone is a battle royale game, i.e., the last surviving team gets to covet the winner’s title. However, it becomes tedious to play against someone who simply wishes to avoid any form of gunfight and chooses to survive inside the gas instead of entering the final circles for the win.

In the clip that @NiceGuYs_Adam posted, it is evident that his group was the only one in the final closing circle and eventually died to the gas even after having some self-revive kit. After that, the end screen displays an animation of a solo player being picked up and extracted from the battlefield. It was quite surprising to see that one player could have survived inside the gas for such a long time.

A clear divide in the comments can be seen as some players defended it and said that it might just be that the solo stacked up on stims and self-revive kits to play in the gas. Some users also believed it might have been a cheater using a third-party tool to survive in gas.

Another comment cited that the last player might have been utilizing the sky glitch, where they can negate the gas damage using a helicopter. Meanwhile, another player recommended that the game is in a bad state, and these things can be ignored as long as it's not ranked or a high-stakes challenge like activating a Nuke.

@scho3 stated that something similar had happened to them as well since the last squads were stuck in the Gulag. It gave them a free win, while the others on the battlefield simply had to succumb to the gas damage.

