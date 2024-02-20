Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle is currently trending in Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone. To begin with, it includes a unique operator skin that is the primary highlight of this bundle, two weapon blueprints, and more in-game cosmetics. Despite all the content it brings, this bundle sells at a lower price point compared to many other premium packs in the game, making it enticing. But there's a catch.

That said, in this article, we will take a closer look at the new Cryptids Operator bundle, including its price, items, and whether it's worth the price.

Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle price in MW3 and Warzone

Price of the Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone explored (Image via Activision)

The Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone costs 2000 CP or COD Points, which is roughly $19 in real world currency. If you have sufficient CP in your account, you can find the bundle from your in-game store's 'Trending' section. However, if you don't have the required amount, you will need to purchase it from your platform's respective storefronts i.e., Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store.

COD Points can be purchased in packs and they are as follows:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Since the bundle costs 2000 CP, you can purchase the $19.99 pack, which will not only give you 2000 CP but also 400 COD Points as a bonus.

What is included in the Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

The Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone comes with a total of five items. They are:

" Nessie " - Pathfinder Operator Skin

" - Pathfinder Operator Skin " Anilius " - TAQ Eradicator LMG Weapon Blueprint

" - TAQ Eradicator LMG Weapon Blueprint " Charybdis " - XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

" - XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint " Hard to Swallow " - Large Decal

" - Large Decal "I'm a Believer" - Weapon Charm

As mentioned earlier, considering the contents, it might seem enticing at first. But there are a few things that you should know. Hence, if you are looking to buy this bundle, check out the section below.

Is the Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

To put it simply, no, the Cryptids Nessie Operator bundle is not worth buying in MW3 and Warzone. Although it appears to come off as cheaper than other premium variants, when measured in real-world currency, you will be paying the same amount.

If you pay $20 to get this bundle, you will be getting 2400 COD Points, which will allow you to purchase premium bundles that come with dynamic camos and tracer effects such as the Midnight Run bundle. Hence, this one appears to be a hard skip for the moment. Even the major highlight, the Nessie Operator skin, is too bland for the price it charges.

If you like this bundle and wish to purchase it, only do so if you have extra COD Points lying around.

That covers everything that there is to know about the latest Cryptids bundle and if it's worth the price tag.