How to unlock Heavy Metal camo in MW3 and Warzone Season 3?

Call of Duty players can make the most of Season 3 in MW3 and Warzone by getting the Heavy Metal camo. However, they must complete some challenging tasks to receive this exclusive camo under a limited-time event Modern Warfare 3 based on Godzilla x Kong. Players can equip the Heavy Metal camo on any weapon of their choice after unlocking it.

This article will reveal all the steps and crucial details needed to get Heavy Metal camo in MW3 and Warzone Season 3.

Unlock Heavy Metal camo with Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event is live in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth is a limited-time event in Modern Warfare 3. It has already begun with the launch of Season 3 on April 3, 2024 and will end on April 10, 2024. Like past weekly events, this one comprises lucrative rewards for players who'll need to finish various challenges in seven days.

In the Godzilla x Kong Battle for Hollow Earth event, players will get a total of 10 rewards they can claim for free, and among them is the Heavy Metal camo. Below is the complete list of all the rewards players will receive after completing the event challenges.

"Journey to the Hollow Earth" Weapon Sticker - Get 10,000 XP

Double XP Token - Get 21,000 XP

"Drownviper" Large Dical - Get 33,100 XP

Double Weapon XP - Get 45,500 XP

"Titanus Doug" Weapon Charm - Get 61,000 XP

"Titanus Tiamat" Large Decal - Get 77,100 XP

"Monarch" Emblem - Get 95,000 XP

"Majestic Hollow Earth" Calling Card - Get 114,500 XP

Double Battle Pass XP Token - Get 136,000 XP

"Heavy Metal" Weapon Camo - Get 160,000 XP

Heavy Metal weapon camo in Godzilla x Kong event in MW3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The final reward for Godzilla x Kong event is the Heavy Metal camo in MW3 and Warzone. Players will have to reach 160,000 XP to unlock and claim this free reward. It can be used in matches across MW3 and Warzone.

That's everything there is to know regarding the process of unlocking the Heavy Metal weapon camo in Season 3 under Godzilla x Kong limited-time event.

