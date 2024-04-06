All Biometric Scanner Check-In rewards leaked for Warzone Rebirth Island in Season 3

A major leak by an insider has revealed all the Biometric Scanner Check-In rewards under Warzone Rebirth Island. Biometric Scanners were recently introduced with the latest seasonal update, along with other new features and exciting content. Now that the rewards have been leaked early, players will surely try to use these scanners more often during the games.

This article will mention the crucial details and reward list for using Biometric Scanners in Warzone Rebirth Island.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official update from the developers.

Biometric Scanner Check-In reward list leaked for Warzone Rebirth Island under Season 3

Recently, trusted insider Bob (@BobNetworkUK) shared a post on the social media platform X containing all the rewards for using Biometric Scanners in Warzone Rebirth Island. Here's the complete list of the alleged rewards for players:

"Need a Hand" Calling Card

1 Hour of Double XP Token

1 Hour of Double Weapon XP Token

"Encrypting" Animated Emblem

Loading Screen

"Welcome to the Mainframe" Weapon Camo

For those who are curious about Biometric Scanners, they are terminals located across the map that offer a unique twist to the gameplay. There are a total of 10 Biometric Scanners located on Rebirth Island, and players need to find them using carefully curated strategies.

Call of Duty Warzone (Image via Activision)

Biometric Scanners in Warzone Rebirth Island are activated once per match. They provide an opportunity for players to check their statistics, and after the scanning is done, players receive a Keycard. It is personalized to suit their identity and is easily integrated into the backpack. The Keycard also provides players with exclusive rewards and other promising opportunities during a match.

More content for players in Warzone Rebirth Island under Season 3

With the return of their favorite map, players have also witnessed the arrival of many new elements in Season 3. For example, the gameplay experience has become even more interesting on Rebirth Island with the inclusion of some new Field Upgrades like Squad Rage and Utility Box.

The map also features a new Killstreak for players in the form of Foresight. It helps in getting a view of the future gas circle in a match to indicate how it will end eventually.

