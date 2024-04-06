Is Call of Duty Mobile cross-platform?

With its thrilling mobile gaming experience that is synonymous with the series' well-known action-packed gameplay, Call of Duty Mobile has drawn in players from all around the world since its inception.

One of Call of Duty Mobile's primary features that helps users of iOS and Android smartphones connect is its cross-platform functionality. Users have had no trouble playing on both platforms since the game's release, regardless of their preferred device.

Does Call of Duty Mobile and Warzone Mobile support cross-platform?

Official poster (Image via Activision)

Developers strategically implemented cross-platform play from Call of Duty Mobile's original launch date to promote inclusion and improve the overall gaming experience for all players. Friends may now effortlessly connect and collaborate despite having different mobile platform preferences thanks to the dismantling of barriers between Android and iOS smartphones.

Ensuring fair competition is a major challenge in cross-platform gaming, particularly when it comes to gamers using PC emulators. Developers have addressed this issue, realizing that emulator users may have a considerable advantage over players on mobile devices.

Warzone Mobile (Image via Activision)

Warzone Mobile divides emulator users into groups so they can compete against one another independently, as opposed to combining them with mobile gamers. To reduce the possibility of unfair advantages, this division makes sure that teams made up of both mobile and emulation players are pitted against teams that are identical to each other.

Although Warzone Mobile does not facilitate cross-platform multiplayer gameplay between PCs and consoles, it makes up for it with an impressive feature: cross-progression.

This implies that regardless of the platform they're playing on, gamers may easily transfer their progress, achievements, and unlocks across the two Warzone games. For gamers who alternate between PC and mobile gaming, this cross-progression function ensures consistency in their gaming experience while adding a degree of convenience.

In conclusion, Call of Duty Mobile does allow cross-platform gameplay between iOS and Android smartphones, allowing users to enjoy exhilarating gaming experiences on any mobile platform they choose.

Follow Sportskeeda to explore more COD topics.

Check out other related articles:

How to deal with enemy scorestreaks || Top 10 guns to use