How to deal with enemy scorestreaks in COD Mobile: UAVs, Choppers, and more

Enemy killstreaks are one of the biggest obstacles in COD Mobile's hectic arena. Successful counterstrategies, like frightening Chopper Gunners, wreaking havoc on UAVs, and real-time enemy tracking, are essential. This article covers ways to counter a range of killstreaks, giving you information that could help you change the course of the fight.

This guide's thorough insights should enable you to confidently navigate the battlefield, neutralize dangers, and lead your squad to victory.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How to deal with UAVs in COD Mobile

UAV (Image via Activision)

UAVs in COD Mobile facilitate the opposition team's pursuit of you by providing them with real-time minimap visibility of your team's locations. Here's how to handle them:

Destroy it: Take down UAVs with your launcher or main weapon in COD Mobile. Doing so deprives the enemy of vital information.

Ghost Perk: Equip the Ghost Perk to evade detection by unmanned aerial vehicles. In this manner, even while the minimap is activated, you won't show up on it.

How to deal with Counter UAVs in COD Mobile

Counter UAV (Image via Activision)

Counter UAVs interfere with your minimap, making it more difficult for your group to plan moves and find adversaries. Here's how to deal with them:

Eliminate it: Use launchers or your main weapon to take out Counter UAVs, just like you would with UAVs. Your minimap will function again once you destroy them.

UAV Jammer Perk: Get the UAV Jammer Perk to evade Counter UAVs and stay hidden. This makes it harder for the other team to follow you around even while their Counter UAV is in operation.

How to deal with Hunter Killer Drones in COD Mobile

Hunter Killer Drones (Image via Activision)

Hunter Killer Drones are tiny drones that hunt out adversaries and detonate near them. Here's how you handle them:

Hide: To reduce the likelihood that a Hunter Killer Drone may strike you, run inside or behind objects when you hear its approaching sound.

Flak Jacket Perk: Having the Flak Jacket Perk equipped reduces explosive damage and increases your resistance to the explosion of the Hunter Killer Drone.

How to deal with Chopper Gunner in COD Mobile

Chopper Gunner (Image via Activision)

The opponent can unleash a powerful gunfire from above thanks to the Chopper Gunner killstreak. Here's how to fight it off:

Find cover indoors: Do not make yourself an easy target for the Chopper Gunner by finding cover indoors. Steer clear of exposed locations.

Launchers: Use launchers to take down the Chopper Gunner. Work together as a team to concentrate the fire and rapidly put it out.

How to deal with VTOL in COD Mobile

VTOL (Image via Activision)

Using heavy machine guns and rockets, the VTOL is a potent killstreak that offers air assistance. Here's how to handle it:

Look for cover indoors: Like the Chopper Gunner, seek shelter indoors to avoid being a simple target for the weaponry of the VTOL.

EMP Systems: Certain loadouts come with EMP grenades or other weapons that can take out opposing killstreaks, such as the VTOL, for a short while. To counter the threat, use them strategically.

Target fire: To quickly bring down the VTOL, coordinate with your team to focus fire on it.

Using these tactics and advantages, you can deal with opposing killstreaks in COD Mobile. To win, never forget to consult your team and modify your strategy according to the circumstances.

