An unsolved Easter egg on Warzone’s Rebirth Island has captured the attention of the community. As Warzone continues to evolve, players are continuously in search of new challenges and mysteries to get themselves engaged in. The secret Easter egg is multi-step puzzle hidden within the confines of Rebirth Island.

Players must decipher codes, locate hidden objects and perform various other tasks in various stages of this Easter egg to reap the rewards of the same. This Easter egg comes in the form of a secret quest with a secret blueprint for the DG-56 as a reward.

In this article, we will dive into the steps required to crack the quest and conquer this secret Easter egg on Rebirth Island:

Complete secret Easter egg on Rebirth Island in Warzone

Expand Tweet

While the specifics specifics of the Easter Egg may differ depending on updates and changes made by developers, here's a brief overview of the steps involved:

To complete the Easter egg, complete three small yet crucial tasks, mainly in the Industry building.

On the ground floor of the Industry building, near the stairs, you'll discover a mesh-covered box.

Shoot the box and obtain the hidden ID Badge.

Now, use the hidden ID badge to gain access to the harbor building.

Once in the Harbor building, activate the power to progress to the next stage.

Now, search for three Cyrillic characters spread throughout the industry building.

Interact with three separate computers inside the industry building to input the corresponding numbers, adjusting the water level to the correct value.

Now, locate a computer displaying a sequence of percentages, arranged from highest to lowest, quickly memorize the sequence, and swiftly input the numbers onto the keypad located nearby.

After executing the sequence accurately, unlock and claim the DG-56 blueprint as a reward. Following the steps outlined above and working together with the squad completes this secret quest and unlock the reward.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

CoD bans 6,000 accounts in Warzone and MW3 after the recent surge of cheaters || Warzone shadow ban check: Are you banned? || Warzone hackers are fooling Ricochet anti-cheat by using advanced cheats || Top 250 Ranked lobbies in WZ are filled with cheaters, CoD pros react || Warzone and MW3 servers face issues as Battle.net falls prey to DDoS attacks || "Why they victimizing me": WZ player gets caught by Ricochet anti-cheat and denies the accusation