Best DG-58 loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The DG-58, the most recent addition to Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) armory, is a game-changer in the FPS genre. Thanks to its adaptability and power, this high-powered assault weapon has rapidly become a player favorite. The AR is a fully automatic weapon with a rapid rate of fire, making it a formidable choice in close-range combat circumstances.

This AR has a low recoil, which, combined with its high damage per shot, makes for a dangerous weapon. Coupled with that, the firearm also excels in terms of versatility. Thanks to numerous attachments, players can customize the AR to suit their playstyle, whether aggressive push-and-hold or strategic long-range confrontations.

This article will highlight the best DG-58 loadout for Modern Warfare 3.

Best DG-58 loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

DG-58 (Image via Activision)

These attachments are the most effective for the new AR in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Cronen OP44

Cronen OP44 Barrel: CDG T-25 Light Barrel

CDG T-25 Light Barrel Optic: Corio Enforcer Optic

Corio Enforcer Optic Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Stock: Extended TP-9 Buttplate

With a significant boost to vertical recoil handling and a minor bump to horizontal recoil, the Cronen OP44 will reduce the jittering on this pistol. ADS speed and aiming idle sway suffer as a result, although the AR's handling stat is strong enough to withstand this.

The CDG T-25 Light Barrel is an excellent lightweight choice for boosting the AR's performance. Bullet velocity and range are significantly increased, as are aim walking steadiness, aim walking speed, and movement speed. Hipfire, tac stance, and sprint-to-fire rate suffer a decline, but we'll compensate with our stock.

The Phase-3 Grip provides even more improvements in handling, accuracy, and recoil. The AR's accuracy should be pretty good by now, ensuring your shots always hit the mark, even if you aren't the fastest on the map.

You'll need the Extended TP-9 Buttplate to keep this gun from bouncing around whenever you fire three burst bullets. Tac Stance spread and recoil control receive significant upgrades here, but incur a modest decline in handling.

In MW3, optics are primarily a matter of personal preference, but because the AR's default range isn't fantastic, you'll want something to aim farther. This loadout uses the Corio Enforcer Optic for a significant, precise boost, but a smaller optic like the SZ Recharge-DX will work just as well.

Best DG-58 class setup and perks

Here's a list of all the equipment that can be used in conjunction with the AR to achieve the best results:

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Glove: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Lethal: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Tactical: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 DG-58 unlock criteria (Image via Activision)

Simply playing the game and grinding until your account reaches level 25 will get you the AR. No other challenges are associated with this weapon, and it is one of the latest additions to the MW3 arsenal.

Best secondary weapon for DG-58 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Renetti (Image via Activision)

At close range, the fast-firing Renetti adeptly complements the DG-58. Its fluid handling is ideal for this AR, which needs a tiny weapon when ducking into any of the buildings on Favela or comparable maps. Coupled with that, its great accuracy ensures you won't miss shots in the heat of battle.

