CoD devs share first look at Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

Before the worldwide reveal of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in the CoD: Next event, Sledgehammer Games devs shared a first look at how the maps will look. The details revealed so far are nothing but exhilarating, especially for veteran Call of Duty gamers. From Favela to Highrise, iconic maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) are returning to the game, and now we have the details of what has changed and what hasn't.

Here is a glimpse of what's been recreated for Modern Warfare 3 from the iconic franchise's past titles.

Modern Warfare 3 remastered map details revealed: Rust, Favela, Estate, and more

The following is a list of the maps that will receive a complete makeover in Modern Warfare 3:

Highrise

Sub Base

Estate

Terminal

Wasteland

Afghan

Rust

Underpass

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Skidrow

Scrapyard

Rundown

Favela

Derail

From Estate's lake behind the boathouse being accessible for Wetwork to Rust Camper's hideout being replaced by a small building, the developers have worked on every little detail to make the maps as player-friendly as possible.

With Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games' brand-new technology and game engine, it has become possible to envision these iconic maps in a new light.

In their latest intel drop, one CoD dev explained that they took all the good things from the older Call of Duty titles and implemented them into the new game. Regarding maps, here is what another CoD dev said:

“How are we going to make the best versions of those maps that people have ever played? Because that’s what we want as fans.”

Will the new Modern Warfare 3 maps be very different from the old ones?

While players wonder if there will be major differences in the map, a Call of Duty dev explains that there will be some changes in the metrics to make the maps more suitable for a modern style of gameplay. However, the essence will be similar for the most part. He also says:

"The biggest changes are in a fidelity sense.”

This means there will be vast differences in graphics quality, texture, and foliage, which is expected for remastered maps. We will take a more in-depth look when the game's beta launches next month.