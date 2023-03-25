In intense First Person Shooter (FPS) games like Call of Duty Mobile, getting more kills has always been a huge flex for players. The more kills you can get, the better the player you are. Headshots are one of the best ways to get more kills in COD Mobile. They give you more damage with single shots, and you can easily get more kills faster. But, to achieve such incredible accomplishments, it is crucial to have a strong aim. Every day, more and more incredible gamers join Call of Duty Mobile. Only flashes of brilliance and outrageous strokes will help you win more games against such a diverse field of competitors.

This guide will include some of the best tips to help you make your aim better so that you can get more headshots and therefore more kills in the game. Thus, you must boost your game as well as your rivals do. The greatest COD Mobile pointers are provided here to assist you in obtaining more headshots.

4 tips other than Point and Click to help you get more headshots in COD Mobile

1) Do the drills

If you are trying to get more headshots in Call of Duty Mobile, always remember that practice makes you perfect. The game offers plenty of shooting and practice drills. In these, gamers may practice their aim by shooting moving targets like dummies and other things.

When you are practicing your skills, try playing with all the different guns. It is impossible to predict which gun you might get in the match. You will become comfortable and gain the skills to handle them comfortably by practicing with a variety of firearms. There is no better way to improve in a sport than to put in a reasonable amount of time to practice.

2) Placing the crosshair properly

Adjusting your crosshairs while playing the game can be challenging. To strengthen your headshots, you must lock the crosshairs at the enemy's head level despite how challenging it may be to properly get an aim at a moving adversary.

By positioning the crosshairs properly, players can easily bring down their time to kill enemies significantly. The faster you can adjust your crosshairs, the sooner the enemy will fall prey to you. You and your team will both benefit from this considerable reduction in your time to kill and ultimately end up winning the game.

3) Bullet Drops

Most players often tend to neglect important stuff like bullet drops. This, in turn, allows them to take more shots than usual to finish off an enemy easily. The problem is, the more time or shots you take to kill your enemy in a long-range battle on an open field, the more chances the opposition gets to send you to respawn.

When you take on your enemies from long range, the bullets lose their ability to travel further or faster. Many players seem to get confused as to why, despite aiming for the head, they are not getting their headshots. This is what caused it. In long-range battles, players should aim for nothing more than their opponents' heads to solve this issue. By doing so, you can acquire a cleaner headshot and also prevent bullet drops.

4) Pick guns will have longer bullet travel

Guns with a longer range will always be beneficial to you when you are trying to increase the percentage of headshots in Call of Duty Mobile. There are plenty of guns in Call of Duty Mobile like SMGs, shotguns, rifles, and more. All of these guns have specific stats that will help players in different types of battles.

Those who are trying to increase their headshot percentage in COD Mobile should always opt for guns with longer bullet travel stats that they are comfortable with. You can use these weapons in close-quarters or long-distance combat. Opponents can be eliminated with the use of weapons that have a longer bullet travel rate without coming into direct contact with the public. As a result, you will undoubtedly increase your headshot percentage.

5) Point and Click

There are two types of aimers in Call of Duty Mobile. Some of the players go for wrist aiming, while others stick to arm aiming. Higher-sensitivity players go for wrist aiming, while lower-sensitivity players opt for the other one. However, all of them use the other types of aiming every once in a while.

Now, if you want to master headshots in Call of Duty Mobile, you need to practice both these types of aims and try to incorporate them into your game. In practice sessions, try to position yourself and concentrate on the wrist aiming initially. You'll observe how naturally the arm-targeting talent will develop once you've mastered that.

For Call of Duty Mobile, these are some of the finest strategies for increasing your headshot totals. To become a headhunter in this game, try to put these abilities into practice and incorporate them into your gameplay.

