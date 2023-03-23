Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Best loadout for HDR sniper rifle (2023)

Every Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) update brings new additions in the form of weapons. Developers have announced the new season of the game and confirmed the addition of the HDR sniper rifle, a gun from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), and its free-to-play Battle Royale mode, Warzone (also promoted as a standalone title, Call of Duty: Warzone). HDR is a bolt-action sniper rifle introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's single-player campaign as Hadir's Sniper Rifle (Hadir's Right-Hand blueprint) and was a formidable weapon when operated over a long range.

Nevertheless, if gamers are looking for a sniper with a high firing rate, this firearm may not be the ideal option. At the same time, it is subpar in terms of control and accuracy.

Best Gunsmith loadout for the HDR sniper rifle in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush

Enter The best loadout for the HDR sniper rifle in COD Mobile Season 3 (Image via Activision)

HDR seems to be a top-class weapon if players want to deal high damage over a long distance. On the contrary, the sniper rifle class gun needs considerable stability adjustment. But, there is still a week till it is officially added to the Call of Duty Mobile catalog. As a result, users will have to wait a few days before they can begin modifying HDR with the Gunsmith.

Interestingly, Activision has also suggested the best possible Gunsmith loadout attachments for the HDR sniper rifle in advance, which readers can find below:

Muzzle - Heavy Suppressor

Heavy Suppressor Underbarrel - Bipod

Bipod Ammunition - 9 Round Mags

9 Round Mags Stock - FTAC Champion

FTAC Champion Perk - FMJ

Bipod attachment will most likely decrease the crouch or prone recoil, like the same Underbarrel attachments for other sniper rifles. Simultaneously, FTAC Champion will contribute by increasing the stability in the aiming and decreasing the ADS movement speed.

FMJ Perk will enhance the bullet penetration capabilities of HDR sniper rifle in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3, and 9 Round Mags will offer extra ammo capacity. However, the disadvantage of using these Mags is reduced mobility and ADS movement speed, which is usually insignificant in long-range fights.

Heavy Suppressor bears a resemblance to RTC Compensator (Image via Activision)

The developer has also teased a new "Heavy Suppressor" attachment for Muzzle, but its pros and cons are currently unknown as of this writing. However, its picture does bear some similarities with RTC Compensator that snips recoil and aiming crosshair drift while enhancing "Lung Refresher" capabilities significantly.

HDR will be a part of Season 3 BP (Image via Activision)

Thus, the loadout attachments mentioned above will make the HDR sniper rifle more stable, with a decreased mobility that players can consider using in Battle Royale mode. However, to customize the HDR sniper rifle in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3, players will have to unlock it through Battle Pass for free. It will be available at Tier 21 in Season 3 BP of the title.

For the uninitiated, Call of Duty Season 3: Rush will include two HDR sniper rifle weapon blueprints: HDR - Iridescent Lines (BP Epic blueprint) and HDR - Persuasion (Legendary blueprint).

As some days remain for Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 to end, players can focus on maxing out the current Battle Pass. If they have unlocked the Maddox assault rifle, they can find its best Gunsmith loadout for Season 2: Heavy Metal on Sportskeeda.

