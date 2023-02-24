COD Mobile Season 2: Best loadout for Maddox assault rifle (2023)

COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal is finally here, and players can head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to install the update. In it, Activision has introduced plenty of new content, including events, modes, a fresh Battle Pass, the Diesel map, and more.

The Maddox assault rifle is a brand-new addition that many COD Mobile players have come across in this game. One can find it in the BR mode among a map's loot. For Gunsmith loadout users, it can be acquired through the Battle Pass for free.

Once players have claimed the gun, they can unlock its attachments and grindable skins. Curious readers can learn more about the best Gunsmith loadout for the Maddox assault rifle in the following section.

Best Gunsmith loadout for Maddox assault rifle in COD Mobile Season 2: Heavy Metal

Maddox is a high-mobility AR from COD Black Ops 4 (Image via Activision)

The newest addition in Call of Duty: Mobile's AR class (from COD Black Ops 4), the Maddox, has been described as a "high-mobility" weapon with a rapid "rate of fire" compared to other guns in its category. This gun also has an exclusive "Echo Fire Mod" attachment for its barrel, further enhancing its fire rate.

The high fire rate and impressive mobility attributes make the Maddox a must-have weapon for close and mid-range fights. However, as per the initial impressions derived of using the gun without any attachment, it seems to have substantially high recoil, especially during close-quarter combat.

The best loadout for the Maddox in COD Mobile Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Hence, the best Gunsmith loadout for Maddox AR involves the following attachments:

Barrel - Echo Fire Mod

Echo Fire Mod Stock - Agile Stock

Agile Stock Ammunition - Extended Mag A

Extended Mag A Rear Grip - Task Force Grip

Task Force Grip Laser - Aim Assist Laser

The Echo Fire Mod will significantly enhance this gun's rate of fire, while the Task Force Grip and Aim Assist Laser will improve its accuracy. The Agile Stock will increase its already-impressive mobility, and the Extended Mag A will give this firearm a larger magazine. This will make it a better alternative to any submachine gun that suits short-range skirmishes in MP or BR.

However, this gun's recoil pattern, specifically the vertical one, can be uncontrollable if players are new to COD Mobile. Therefore, using this weapon in the practice range to get a feel of it makes more sense. Players must study its vertical recoil pattern and control it by dragging down the crosshair and firing the weapon.

How to get Maddox in COD Mobile Season 2

The Maddox is one of the free BP rewards in COD Mobile Season 2 (Image via Activision)

The Maddox is available in the Battle Pass at Tier 21, and you will not have to spend any COD points to acquire it in Call of Duty Mobile: Season 2. Thus, you can focus on competing in BR or MP mode and earn Battle Pass XP. You can also try completing Season Challenges to earn extra XP for BP to reach Tier 21.

Once you have unlocked the Maddox, you can open the Loadout menu in either MP or BR mode section and make customizations through Gunsmith. However, the majority of attachments for this gun will be locked, and you'll be required to reach a certain Weapon XP level or complete specific tasks to unlock them in Season 2.

Poll : 0 votes