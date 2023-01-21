5 best guns in COD Mobile in 2023

COD Mobile is a free-to-play first-person shooter game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. The game also features a customization system that allows players to personalize their weapons and characters. COD Mobile offers a console-quality gaming experience on mobile devices, with various maps, game modes, and characters from the Call of Duty franchise.

This article will look at five of the most influential and versatile weapons of 2023 in the game that will give you an edge in battle. From assault rifles to submachine guns, we've got you covered with various options suitable for different playstyles and game modes.

We've considered factors such as damage output, accuracy, range, and recoil, as well as the weapon's attachment options and versatility in different game modes.

Whether you're looking for a weapon to dominate in multiplayer or one that can help you get through the toughest challenges in Battle Royale, these guns are sure to be a valuable addition to your arsenal.

Whether a beginner or a seasoned player, these options will help you dominate the battlefield and rise higher on the leaderboard.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

M13- Best AR and 4 other best guns in COD Mobile in 2023

1) DLQ33- Best Sniper

The DLQ33 is a semi-automatic sniper rifle in COD Mobile. It boasts high damage output and long-range capabilities, making it a formidable choice for players who prefer to take out their enemies from a distance.

Its semi-automatic firing mode allows for quick follow-up shots and also allows one-shot kills & wall bangs, making it a good option for players who are quick on the trigger.

Overall, the DLQ33 is a powerful and versatile sniper rifle that is well-suited for players who want to take out enemies from a distance.

Gunsmith

MIP Light

YKM Combat Stock

Fast Switch

OWC Laser Tactical

Extended Mag A

Perks

Agent

Amped

High Alert

2) M13- Best AR

The M13 is an assault rifle in COD Mobile known for its high fire rate and accuracy. It has a relatively low recoil, allowing players to control the weapon easily while shooting in full auto. It's a versatile weapon used in various game modes and map types.

The M13 excels in close to medium-range engagements thanks to its fast fire rate, which makes it ideal for players who like to get up close and personal with their enemies. This weapon can also be customized according to playstyle and preferences, with various attachments available, such as barrels, optics, and stocks.

Overall, the M13 is a well-balanced weapon with a good balance of firepower, accuracy, and control.

Gunsmith

OWC Light Compensator

RTC Heavy Long Barrel

Granulated Grip Tape

Large Extended Mag B

Slight Hand

3) R90- Best Shotgun

The R90 is a fully-automatic shotgun in COD Mobile known for its high rate of fire and severe damage output. Its high rate of fire makes it great for taking out multiple enemies in quick succession, especially in close-quarter combat situations.

The R90's serious damage output makes it a great option to take out opponents quickly, but its limited range means that players must be close to their targets to be effective.

The R90 is a formidable weapon in the right hands, but players must be skilled in close-range combat to get the most out of it.

Gunsmith

Choke

MIP Extended Light Barrel

Stippled Grip Tape

MIP Laser 5mW

Tube Extension

Perks

Lightweight

Coldblooded

Dead Silence

4) CBR4- SMG

CBR4 is a submachine gun (SMG) in COD Mobile known for its high rate of fire and accuracy. Its fully-automatic firing mode allows for quick follow-up shots, making it a good option for players who are quick on the trigger.

CBR4 has a relatively low recoil and high accuracy, which makes it ideal for close to medium-range engagements.

CBR4 is a well-balanced weapon that offers a good balance of firepower, accuracy, and control.

Gunsmith

RTC Steady Stock

Granulated Grip Tape

OWC Marksman

OWC Light Compensator

MIP Laser 5mW

Perks

Quick Fix

Lightweight

Hardline

5) Holger 26- LMG

The Holger 26 is a light machine gun (LMG) in COD Mobile known for its high damage output and large magazine capacity. Its fully-automatic firing mode allows for sustained fire, making it an excellent option for players who like to lay down a lot of firepower.

The Holger 26 has a relatively high recoil, so it's recommended to use it in medium to long-range engagements, where the recoil can be controlled easily. Its large magazine capacity allows for sustained fire, making it ideal for holding down an objective or providing cover fire for teammates.

Gunsmith

Monolithic Suppressor

MIP Light

NO Stock

Ranger Foregrip

Holger-26K Double Stack carbine Mag

Perks

Lightweight

Gung-Ho

Hardline

