5 best COD Mobile tips to rank up faster and higher

There are seven different levels in COD Mobile. A player enters the rookie-level at the beginning and then climbs up to legendary status by completing the veteran, elite, pro, master, and grandmaster levels.

However, only 1% of the playerbase can reach Legendary. Here are some tips to help you enter that echelon. You will need the right weapons, skill sets, and more to succeed in each of these levels in Call Of Duty Mobile.

5 best ways to rank up sooner in COD Mobile

To get into the legendary league faster, you will need to keep a few details in mind:

1) Get a squad

Getting the right squad in COD Mobile (Image via YouTube/CoD Narco Live)

This is crucial for players trying to enter the big leagues. You should play with your friends, or you can join a Discord server. Getting into a ranked match with a squad means getting more level points and more EXP.

When playing with friends, you will understand their positions, and from that, you will make assumptions about the positions of the enemy. This will improve your overall sense of CODM.

2) Select the right loadout

Selecting the right loadouts is incredibly important when you are playing to rank higher and faster. When you start the game, a screen will ask you to choose weapons, loadouts, and more. You must choose the right loadout to outperform your opponents in COD Mobile.

The game has different modes, and you can always be armed with weapons most suitable for any particular mode. Understand your style of play, select a weapon or type you are comfortable with in FPS games and set your loadouts accordingly.

3) Play confidently

Many players, while starting the game, often try to avoid big confrontations to survive till the end of the game. However, this way, you are more likely to lose. Even if you win by camping, you have tried to avoid confrontation, so you probably haven’t gotten many kills either.

So your XP will also increase slowly. If you want to play in the big leagues, you must practice playing like them. When you play aggressively, you will improve your senses as well. This will help you push your rank to reach higher levels faster.

4) Look for double XP events

Double-XP events in COD Mobile ( Image via Twitter)

COD Mobile often brings their double-XP events to everyone's surprise. These double XP events are a great opportunity for players trying to rank up faster in the game. Usually, these events arrive in the middle or end of the season.

When you play these double-XP events, it will get you certain rewards and bonuses. Most of these rewards are only available for that particular season. Therefore, if you are trying to rank up faster and higher, you should look for these double-XP events.

5) Skinned guns can also help

Different gun skins in COD Mobile (Image Via Twitter)

You may wonder how a skinned gun can help you reach the big leagues faster. There are rumors that gun skins can help you aim better in the game. Even though there is no evidence supporting this statement, gun skins sometimes have the XP boost to help you reach the higher levels sooner.

These are some of the reasons why most players go through the store carefully to find the right skins for their guns. Always find the skins that will help boost your XP, and you will reach the legendary level in COD Mobile soon.

These are some tips for Call of Duty Mobile players who want to push their ranks and reach higher levels faster.

Poll : 0 votes