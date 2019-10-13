CODM News: Double XP Event is Live Now in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile has gained immense popularity in just a week of its global release. Everyday lots of people are playing this game. There are a bunch of modes available to play in the game, which makes it even more entertaining. Along with this, developers are also introducing different events in which users are rewarded with free skin and many other in-game goodies.

Call of Duty Mobile added Free For All and Battle Royale Challenge earlier this week, and now another new event named Double XP Event, has arrived in the game that takes the excitement of the players to a whole new level. This event is for a limited period only and every player should take its advantage.

Double XP Event

Duration: 12.10.2019-13.10.2019

During this event, players will receive 2X experience when they play Multiplayer or Battle Royale matches. This event will be only applicable to Public matches, i.e., the players will not get the benefit of the event by playing private ones.

By playing the matches during this event, the players can increase their level at a higher pace. Not only this, whenever a player gets to level up, he will also receive free in-game items like weapon skins, outfits, emotes, etc.

Just like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty will also introduce new events frequently that will keep the players more active. This event is only limited for a few hours, so quickly participate in this event and level up your account faster.

