5 Valorant tips to improve game sense

The much hyped Valorant Champions Tour Masters Stage 2 Copenhagen concluded last weekend, with FunPlus Pheonix triumphing over PaperRex in a five-map thriller.

With most of the fan base still riding the high from the tournament, the number of players who have decided to pick up and try the title has increased. However, they may be wondering how they can improve their game sense to match the situational awareness that the Valorant professionals have shown on the main stage.

Five great pointers to improve game sense in Valorant

Valorant, like any other traditional first-person shooter, emphasizes many skillsets that complement crisp aim to outplay opponents and eventually claim victory in a match. Attributes such as team play, game sense, communication, and map knowledge are fundamental for anyone who wishes to climb the ranks in Valorant.

Game sense is one of the critical factors when it comes to differentiating between lower ranked and higher ranked gamers. The title challenges users to be crafty and thorough in their approach as lots of situations cannot be won through aim alone.

Game sense refers to the ability not only to be aware of enemy positions and utilities but also to understand when and where to move around the map while acknowledging the strengths and weaknesses that opposing Agents possess.

1) Watching professional players

One of the best ways to learn and imitate top-tier game sense is by following the best gamers and keenly observing how they maneuver around the map and learn to adapt to their opponents.

Valorant pros usually stream their sessions on Twitch daily, and it's a great way to support them. Also, directly interacting with the streamer through chat is a great help as enthusiasts can easily inquire about certain plays and usually be met with an informed response.

2) Adapting to opponents

Opposition players will always have a playstyle according to their confidence level and the Agent they are playing. Some users might play increasingly aggressively every round and force aim duels out their opponents. In contrast, others may be much more methodical and prefer to flank or play around angles to give them a clear advantage.

Players must adapt to the playstyle, learn to anticipate peeks and aggression, and be prepared to punish them. By understanding how their opponents prefer to play, users can expect pushes and have better reads.

3) Positional awareness

When it comes to game sense, positional awareness plays a significant part and helps players anticipate the setups being executed by their opponents. Utilizing the mini-map and coordinating calls and other information to have a general idea of where the opponents and teammates are on the map is crucial.

This will improve positioning and allow gamers to anticipate the general area where their opponents are. It increases the chances of winning a round as users keep tabs on the events in a match.

4) Understanding utility

Agents in Valorant are equipped with an array of abilities that can remotely lock down an area of the map, such as Chamber's trademark, which informs players if the site has been traversed. Understanding which portions of the map are impassable due to these utilities will help users eliminate potential positions enemies might be contesting.

Having a mental note regarding these safe areas will increase game sense as gamers will look towards areas contested by their opponents and will not waste precious time worrying about a potential backstab or lurk.

5) Map knowledge and experience

Game sense is not an attribute that can be acquired quickly. It usually takes a fair amount of trial and error, along with experience within the game. Knowing the various angles and areas of a map drastically increases a player's ability to anticipate where and when an enemy might peek.

Understanding the time it takes to traverse from one position to another on a map lets users know whether opponents may have already reached an angle they are attempting to clear. Knowing the various rotations and common hiding spots will allow gamers to easily play with an advantage as they will expect the plays being made.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far