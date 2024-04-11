COD Mobile World Championship 2024 format and dates revealed 

Activision and ESL announced the COD Mobile World Championship 2024, which will feature a total cash prize pool of $1,150,000. The tournament will be held from April 18 to October 6. The organizers will conduct the mega competition in five phases. The final stage of the event, called World Finals, will once again be hosted in Atlanta, North America.

The announcement of the Championship was made right before the Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024, starting April 12. This is an international event, where the top eight teams from across the globe will compete for $200,000.

COD Mobile World Championship 2024 structure

The regional qualifiers for the World Finals will be organized in five regions, including North America, LATAM, Europe, India, and Japan. Teams from China and Southeast Asia will be selected for the World Finals from their separate regional tournaments.

The regional qualifiers of the COD Mobile World Championships will be conducted in five phases in the aforementioned five regions. The first stage, Open Solo Qualifiers, is scheduled for April 18 to May 8. Players will compete in ranked matches to accumulate qualification points in the initial stage.

Thereafter, players will have to create their teams and then battle it out in Stage 2, which is the Open Team Qualifiers, set from May 11 to 25.

Stage 3, called the Snapdragon Mobile Open Finals, will be played in June and July. The top-performing teams from Stage 2 will clash against each other here in a double-elimination bracket. The top eight clubs will progress to Stage 4, called the Challenge Season. This phase will involve two rounds and will be broadcast live on YouTube.

The top teams from Stage 4 will be chosen for the World Championship Finals, also known as Stage 5, scheduled for October 4 to 6. The best teams from China and Southeast Asia will directly be selected for their regional events for the finale. The organizers have not yet shared the format and structure of the World Finals. The total prize of this ultimate stage is $1 million, the same as the 2023 edition.

Wolves from China were the undisputed champions of the previous edition. GodLike from India was the second-best squad there. Both clubs enthralled the audience with their strong performances in the World Finals held in Atlanta, North America.