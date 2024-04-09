Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil: Teams, dates, prize pool distribution, and more

ESL is all set to host the Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 on April 12 and 13 in São Paulo, Brazil. Eight teams from across the globe will gather there to clinch the mega contest and win huge prize money. These participants have been selected from the regional Snapdragon Pro Series competitions. The Masters will be held in two distinct phases: Group Stage and Playoffs.

The Group Stage is slated to be played on April 12, where two groups with four teams each will fight for the four slots in the next phase. The Playoffs Stage is scheduled on April 13 and played among four teams in Single Elimination Bracket.

Qualified teams for Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters

2024

Here are the eight teams that will play in the Masters;

Seminal (North America) The Rejects (North America) Galorys (Brazil) Amigos Gaming (Brazil) INCO Gaming (Brazil) Stalwart Esports (SEA) Kings (Europe) Qing Jiu Club (China)

Prize pool distribution

The total prize of this two-day COD Mobile is $200,000, of which $90,000 will be awarded to the champions. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First Place - $90,000

Second Place - $40,000

Third Place - $20,000

Fourth Place - $20,000

Fifth Place - $10,000

Sixth Place - $10,000

Seventh Place - $5,000

Eighth Place - $5,000

Initially, Team GodLike from India had advanced to the Masters through their regional Snapdragon Pro Series Season 4 India. Unfortunately, the team didn’t get visas on time and consequently withdrew from the competition. INCO Gaming from Brazil replaced the Indian team in this tournament as the club was in third position in the Pro Series Latin America.

Seminal ranked first in the SPS North America after showing their top-tier performances. The lineup features renowned athletes like Vague, Marshy, and Banned. Unfortunately, Tectonic, a prominent member of the squad, will be in the COD Mobile Masters lineup due to visa issues.

Three Brazilian teams—Galorys, Amigos, and INCO Gaming—will compete in the event. They were in the top three in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 4 Latin America. These host country teams will aim to achieve the Masters title.

Stalwart Esports, which recently debuted in the Call of Duty Mobile scene, won the SPS APAC/Japan and qualified for the Masters. While Kings clinched the SPS Season 4 Europe. Qing Jiu Club aka Q9 was the top performer in the Snapdragon Pro Series Autumn Season China.