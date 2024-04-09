Team GodLike to not participate in Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil due to visa issues 

Team GodLike will not take part in the upcoming Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil due to visa issues. The organization revealed that its players will not receive their visas in time to participate in the event, which is scheduled to take place from April 12, 2024, to April 13, 2024, in São Paulo. Brazil's INCO Gaming has replaced the team in the tournament.

The COD Mobile Masters 2024 is a major event, where eight teams from around the world will engage against each other for a total prize pool of $200,000. Team GodLike qualified for the tournament by winning the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 4 India.

GodLike Esports' official statement about withdrawing from Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 in Brazil

On April 8, GodLike Esports confirmed through its social media accounts that the team will not get visas in time for the COD Mobile Masters 2024 and will not be able to compete in the tournament. The organization posted:

"Due to unforeseen delays in visa processing by the Brazilian Embassy (which we've been awaiting for the past 15 days), our team will not be able to acquire visas in time to participate in the SPS CODM Masters in São Paulo.

"This is incredibly disappointing news, and we sincerely apologize to our fans and the SPS CODM Masters organizers. We were highly motivated to compete and showcase our skills. We wish all participating teams the very best in the tournament. We'll be using this time to focus on intense preparation for upcoming tournaments. Stay tuned for updates on our future endeavors."

Learn, the IGL of Team Godlike, expressed his disappointment over him and his teammates not getting their visas on time. However, he added that his dream to win a world championship trophy remains.

ESL announced that INCO Gaming, who finished third in the SPS Latin America, will play in the tournament in place of Team GodLike.

Eight teams are gearing up to fight in the Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters in São Paulo, Brazil. These participants include two teams from North America, three from LATAM, and one each from APAC, Europe, and China.