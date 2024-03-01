India’s Team GodLike qualifies for ESL Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil 

Team GodLike emerged as the champions of the ESL Snapdragon COD Mobile Pro Series S4 India. The Learn-led squad showcased total supremacy. The club also sealed a spot in the Mobile Masters Brazil, which will be hosted in April in São Paulo. A total of eight teams from all over the world will take part in this international competition for a huge prize pool of $200,000.

Team GodLike outplayed Team Vitality in the Grand Finals of the SPS Pro Series India. They maintained their amazing consistency throughout the contest, as the side did not lose a single round. ESL awarded them a cash prize of $6700.

Team Vitality ranked second in this COD Mobile tournament. The squad appeared to be under immense pressure in both their Upper Bracket (UB) Finals and Grand Finals matches. They couldn’t make it to the Mobile Masters and went home with a prize money of $3700.

ESL Snapdragon COD Mobile Pro Series Challenge Season overview

Eight Indian teams contested in the COD Mobile Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Season held from February 24 to March 1. They were seeded into two groups for the Initial stage. Team Vitality, TWOB, GodLike, and Autobotz from the Group Stage made it to the next phase.

In the Playoffs, Team Vitality defeated Autobotz In their first game of the UB Semifinals. Team GodLike beat TWOB in their first encounter of this stage. Both the winning teams met in the UB Finals. GodLike continued their dominance and won this match to reach the Grand Finals.

On the other hand, Team Vitality fell to the Lower Bracket Finals and managed to beat Autobotz Esports there. The team also advanced to the Grand Finals but failed to stop GodLike’s winning streak.

About ESL Snapdragon Mobile Masters 2024 Brazil

Taking place in Brazil, the Snapdragon Mobile Masters will see the top eight teams from six regions fight for the coveted title. Seven out of the eight teams have already qualified for the tournament. It will be played across two days, April 12 and 13, 2024. The winner will secure the first prize of $90,000. The runner-up will claim $40,000 in prize money.

Seminal and The Rejects from the North American region have registered their spots in this prestigious COD Mobile event. Galorys and Amigos from LATAM have been selected for the contest. Kings from Europe and Qing Jiu Club from China have secured their spots. The top team from APAC/Japan will also qualify for the COD Mobile Masters.