COD Mobile Snapdragon Pro Series Challenge Season India: Teams, format, dates, prize pool, and more

The Challenge Season of the COD Mobile Snapdragon Pro Series India is set to be played from February 24 to March 1. The top eight teams from the country will fight in this phase for a total prize of ₹12 lakh ($14,500) and one slot in the Snapdragon Mobile Masters 2024. These teams have been selected from its previous stage, the Open Finals.

The contest will be held in two rounds: the Group Stage and Playoffs. The organizers have divided these teams equally into two groups for the initial round. The two best performers from each group will progress to the Playoffs. Both rounds will be broadcast live on the Call of Duty Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

COD Mobile SPS India Challenge Season India teams

Here are the names of the eight qualified teams for Challenge Season:

Team Vitality Anthem GodLike Autobotz Esports i2K Esports Sicarios The World of Battle Siu Esports

The clash between these eight teams will be fierce as there is only one spot in the event for the Snapdragon Mobile Masters 2024, which will be hosted in Brazil on July 12 and 13. It will feature the eight best teams from six regions and will boast a grand prize of $200,000. A few teams, like Seminal and Qing Jiu Club, have already made it to the Mobile Masters.

Team GodLike is one of the favorites to emerge victorious in the Challenge Season. The Learn-led squad amazed their opponents and fans in the World Championship 2023 after claiming the remarkable runner-up spot there. They also played well in the previous phase of this Snapdragon Pro Series.

Team Vitality will be looking for their comeback in this event after their disappointing results in the COD Mobile World Championship last year. The renowned squad features well-known athletes in their roster.

TWOB also boasts experienced players in the lineup. Last year, they achieved third place in a few notable tournaments, including the DreamHack Invitational. The club will also be a strong contender for the first place in this COD Mobile competition.

Anthem looks confident in the Open Finals of this Snapdragon Pro Series. Their goal will be to reach Mobile Masters by defeating experienced teams such as Godlike and Vitality. Autobotz, Siu, and i2K will hope to display their potential in the Challenge Season and prove themselves on this big stage.