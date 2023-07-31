Snapdragon COD Mobile Pro Series Season 3 India: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and qualified teams for World Championship 2023

The Snapdragon COD Mobile Pro Series Season 3: India concluded on July 30, with the top two teams advancing to the World Championship 2023 Finals. GodLike Esports became the undisputed champion after exhibiting its dominance throughout the competition, which was organized by Snapdragon and Activision.

Team Vitality finished second in the COD Mobile event. They lost the Grand Finals after failing to deliver a promising performance. However, both organizations achieved a seat in the upcoming world championship finale, where the 16 best teams from seven regions will contest for a cash prize pool of one million dollars.

Prize Pool distribution for Snapdragon COD Mobile Pro Series Season 3: India

GodLike - $7400 Team Vitality - $4900 The World of Battle - $3000 Team Axis - $2100 Team 12K - $1400 Time2Pound - $1600 Team NS - $1000 EliteX - $1200 Anthem - $400 The Hell - $400 Team XO - $400 Mod Osiris - $400 Ex-Memoria - $400 Alliance india - $400

League Stage - July 6 to 16

The initial phase of the SPS S3 featured 14 teams from Stage 3. These teams clashed in a Round Robin format, with the top eight reaching the Playoffs. While the bottom six squads were eliminated from the event, and each received a cash prize of $400.

Playoffs - July 28 to 30

The Playoffs was played from July 28 to 30 in a double elimination bracket. Except for the Grand Finals, all other matches were contested in Bo5 format.

GodLike Esports, led by COD Mobile star, Learn, hammered Team NS in their opener by a 3-0 score line. They beat Time2Pound in the UB Semifinals. The squad defeated Team Vitality in the UB Final to obtain a seat in the Grand Finals.

Vitality, who also performed well in previous matches, lost their first battle against GodLike Esports. However, they outclassed TWOB in the LB Final and once again faced the eventual winners in the Grand Finals.

In this Bo7 Finals, GodLike already had a one-point lead as the learn-led unit reached there through the Upper Bracket. They didn't make any big mistakes against Team Vitality and clinched the first three rounds of the Finals. With a stunning 4-0 score line, the squad ensured a spectacular victory in the Snapdragon Pro Series India COD Mobile.