GodLike Esports and Team Vitality to represent India in COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Finals

GodLike Esports and Team Vitality have yet again sealed their spots in the COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Finale, which is planned to be conducted in the United States of America. The former won the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3: India, also called Stage 4 of the World Championship. In the SPS Grand Finals, GodLike outplayed their arch-rival Team Vitality, beating them 4-0.

Both organizations have qualified for 2023's COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Finale for the third straight year. They will aim to perform better on a global stage this year after displaying below-average gameplay in previous seasons.

That said, it's worth noting that GodLike Esports has conquered Stage 4 of the World Championship three times in a row. Interestingly, Learn, Trunks, and Neutrino were part of Team Mayhem when these three carried their squad to reach the 2020 WC Finale, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Snapdragons Pro Series Season 3 India COD Mobile overview

SPS Season 3 India was hosted from July 6 to 30, where 16 teams from that country competed for two slots in the World Championship Finals and a prize pool of $25,000. During its League Stage, these squads fought across 11 days, with only the top eight claiming their seats in the SPS S3 COD Mobile Playoffs.

This phase took place from July 28 to 30, featuring a double elimination bracket. GodLike Esports presented an outstanding performance in their first game, defeating Team NS. The Learn-led squad then battled Time2Pound and went on a winning streak.

In the Upper Bracket Finals, they faced Team Vitality, who came after beating Team Axis and TWOB. GodLike continued their dominance and reached the Grand Finals, while Vitality was relegated to the Lower Bracket. Both teams once again met in the Finals, which was a Bo7 battle between them.

In their last encounter, GodLike Esports confidently exhibited their superiority and class from the first round and managed to put high pressure on their rival. Team Vitality could not win a single round against them in the contest.

GodLike took home $7,000 in prize money, while Vitality received $4,900 in this SPS COD Mobile tournament. TWOB and Team Axis, who came third and fourth, got $3,000 and $2,100, respectively.

Team I2K, Time2Pound, and Team NS were rewarded $1,600, $1,200, and $1,000. The bottom eight squads eliminated during the League Stage gained $400 each.