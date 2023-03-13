GodLike Esports wins Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup

The Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup, organized by Skyesports, came to a close on March 12, with GodLike Esports showcasing spectacular gameplay to emerge as champions. After several action-packed games across the league phase, four teams reached the Playoffs, with GodLike and 5 And A Half Men reaching the Grand Finals.

GodLike Esports @GodLike_in 🥇.

Our team showed total dominance being undefeated throughout the tournament!



#DilSeGodLike #codm #champions An astounding display from our CODM team as we become Champions of POVA CUP🥇.Our team showed total dominance being undefeated throughout the tournament! An astounding display from our CODM team as we become Champions of POVA CUP 🏆🥇.Our team showed total dominance being undefeated throughout the tournament! 🎉🔥#DilSeGodLike #codm #champions https://t.co/ROCk0n8xne

Eight teams fought in the league phase, which featured a total of 24 matches. In the Playoffs, GodLike faced 5 And A Half Men in their very first encounter (Qualifier) and defeated them to directly qualify for the Grand Finale. While Revenant fought against Rebirth Esports in the Eiminator 1, where the latter won and went on to battle against 5 And A Half Men in the Eliminator 2.

Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup participants

GodLike Esports Revenant Esports Anthem 1 TeamXO Nirvana Esports Team Rebirth 5 And A Half Team I2K Elite

GodLike Esports had an advantage point in the Grand Finals, as they reached this stage through the Qualifier. From their very first match, they dominated their rivals and won the the competition with a scoreline of 4-2.

Grand Finals overview

The opening battle in Summit (Hardpoint) saw GodLike dominating the matchup as they hammered 5 And A Half Men with a score of 250-161. Abhizdada emerged as the top performer with 40 kills, while Neutrino and Learn bagged 31 kills each.

Displaying some interesting gameplay, 5 And A Half Men bounced back to grab the second match played on Firing Range (S&D). In this game, Hexbhoot was the best performer with nine kills. Abhizdada presented incredible gameplay once again, but GodLike fell slightly short in this round unfortunately.

COD Mobile POVA Cup Playoffs Bracket (Image via Skyesports)

5 And A Half Men equalized the overall standings by claiming two back-to-back victories in the Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup. They emerged victorious on the Raid (Control) map with a score of 3-2, as Techno was crowned the MVP with a K/D/A of 27/26/4.

Skullguy's stellar outings assisted GodLike to victory in the fourth round. This match was in Hacienda (Hardpoint), with the side taking a one-point lead after winning the fight with a score of 250–199.

GodLike absolutely dominated in Standoff (S&D) to eventually win the battle with a 7-1 scoreline. Obtaining eight kills, Neutrino played a crucial role for his team and was the Most Valuable Player award in the fifth round. With this victory, the fan-favorite side managed to win the Call of Duty Mobile tournament.

Poll : 0 votes