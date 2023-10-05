Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters: Dates, prize pool, format, and more

ESL has revealed the details of the upcoming Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters, which boasts a massive prize pool of $350,000. The event will be hosted in four phases, where teams from six regions will battle for the coveted trophy. The top eight squads from each region will be selected for the ultimate round, called the Mobile Masters.

This is the first time that the Snapdragon Mobile Masters tournament will be hosted for COD Mobile. It will begin on November 6, 2023, and will continue until the first quarter of 2024. Teams from Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and India will be featured in this grand event.

Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters 2023 format

Here is the format for the Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters, which will be followed across five regions: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, and India. ESL and Snapdragon have not yet announced the format for China.

In-Game Qualifier - October 6 to 19

To accumulate qualification points, teams will take part in Ranked Matches. The top 128 squads will progress to the next phase.

Open Finals - November

The qualified teams will initially fight in a best-of-three (Bo3) double-elimination bracket. The top 16 will then engage in a best-of-five (Bo5) format, and their matches will also be broadcast live. The best eight squads will be selected for the Mobile Challenge Season. The Open Finals have a total prize pool of $25,000.

Mobile Challenge Season - January to February 2024

The top eight teams from the previous phase will clash for a spot in the ultimate stage. These matches will be held in January and February next year, with a prize pool of $125,000 on offer.

Mobile Masters

This will be the fourth and final phase of this Mobile Masters tournament, which features $200,000 in the prize pool. Here is the slot distribution for this mega stage:

North America - 2 Latin America - 2 China - 1 Europe - 1 Asia Pacific Japan - 1 India - 1

The Snapdragon COD Mobile Masters is expected to boost the COD Mobile esports scene across the featured regions as it is one of the title’s major tournaments.

The Call of Duty World Championship 2023 Stage 5 is also all set to be played from December 15 to December 17. A total of 16 teams have been selected for this mega tournament.