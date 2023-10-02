CoD Mobile World Championship 2023: All 16 qualified teams and dates revealed

For the upcoming CoD Mobile World Championship 2023 stage 5, all 16 teams from seven regions have now been confirmed. The prestigious competition will be hosted from December 15 to 17 in Atlanta, North America. These clubs will clash with each other for a grand prize pool of $1 million. All the regional qualifiers have now wrapped up, with the top teams securing their spots.

Activision are yet to announce the match schedule for Stage 5 of the fourth edition of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship. Nevertheless, defending champions Tribe Gaming has once again seized their place in the World Finals.

Qualified teams for CoD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5

These 16 teams mentioned below have booked their tickets for the ultimate stage:

VOLT - Japan GodLike Esports - India Team Vitality - India Luminosity Gaming - North America Team Mayhem - North America Tribe Gaming - North America Kingsclan - Europe Exclusive - Europe TLE Esports - Latin America Loops - Latin America INCO - Latin America Wolves - China Stand Point Gaming - China Qing Jiu Club - China Powerhouse - Garena (Singapore) Kagendra - Garena (Indonesia)

VOLT demonstrated their supremacy during the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Season 3 - Japan, as the squad did not lose a single game there. The team looked promising in the regional event and will aim to lift their first World Championship trophy.

India’s GodLike Esports again emerged as a dominant force in the regional qualifiers. The Learn-led roster won the CoD Mobile SPS S3 - India, while Team Vitality ensured the second spot there. Both organizations have not had a commendable performance in the last season of the World Championship. They will be hoping for an emphatic run on the global stage.

Luminosity Gaming clinched the SPS Season 3 - North America after hammering Team Mayhem in the Finale. Defending champion Tribe Gaming captured the third spot in that event.

In the CoD Mobile SPS Season 3 - Europe and MEA region, KingsClan put up a top-tier performance against Exclusive in the Finals to win the contest. TLE Esports was the winner in the SPS LATAM. Loops and INCO were the second and third-best performers.

Expand Tweet

Powerhouse claimed the first rank in the Garena Finals. The squad, who was previously part of ALMIGHTY, presented a thrilling comeback in the Knockout Stage and defeated Kagendra in the Finals.

Qing Jiu Club conquered the CoD Mobile China Masters Season 6. Wolves and Stand Point Gaming have qualified here through the CDM points.