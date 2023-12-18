India’s GodLike Esports ranks second in COD Mobile World Championship 2023 USA

GodLike Esports from India achieved the runner-up spot in the COD Mobile World Championship 2023, which was held on December 17 in Atlanta, USA. For the first time in history, an Indian team ranked second in the World Championship tournament. The star-studded lineup grabbed everybody's attention with their extraordinary performances throughout the event.

Learn-led GodLike have been dominating in their regional competitions for a long time, but they had failed to deliver a promising performance in the global competition. The organization proved everyone's predictions wrong and defeated many famous opponents in the process. The club has been awarded the second prize of $170,000.

Wolves from China was undefeated in the COD Mobile World Championship and became the champions in emphatic fashion. In an intese action during the Finale, they outclassed GodLike Esports by a score of 4-2. The Chinese firm took home the top prize of $400,000.

GodLike Esports' performances in COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5

Expand Tweet

The Indian side kicked off their campaign on a disappointing note as they lost their opening battle against Indonesia's Kagendra in the Swiss Stage. However, the club presented a quick comeback and defeated KingsClan in the next turn. They maintained their gained pace against Team Exclusive and registered their second win in a row.

GodLike Esports put up a spectacular showing in their crucial encounter against TLE Esports and clinched the match. With the three wins and one loss, the organization advanced to the Playoffs.

Eight out of the 16 participants achieved their positions in the Playoffs, while the rest were knocked out of the COD Mobile World Championship 2023.

GodLike faced China’s Stand Point Gaming in their Quarterfinals match. They dominated this battle with a scoreline of 3-0 and made it to the Semifinals.

The organization then fought against Luminosity Gaming, a top-tier squad in the world. The game witnessed a thrilling action between these two lineups. Ultimately, GodLike amazed their opponent as well fans around the world and registered their spot in the Grand Finals of the World Championship.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Wolves also maintained their winning streak and reached the Grand Finals (Bo7). They lost their first round to GodLike, but claimed the second turn. The Chinese powerhouse lost the third round. With making their comeback, they showcased their stunning play and won the two subsequent rounds and the championship title.

Expand Tweet

Several members from COD Mobile community appreciated GodLike Esports for their achievement in the tournament. This was the first time that an Indian team caught the world's attention for their stellar performances in esports tournaments.