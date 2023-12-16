COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5 Day 1: Results, qualified teams for Playoffs, and more

Day 1 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5 concluded on December 15, where 16 teams contested in the initial stage of this grand event. After some thrilling action, the top eight teams grabbed their spots in the Playoffs, scheduled on December 16 and 17.

On Day 1, these 16 participants competed in a Swiss System in Atlanta, North America. Now, the best eight squads will fight in a Single Elimination Bracket, and each game will be crucial for them. A total prize pool of $1 million has been allocated for the event.

Qualified teams for Playoffs of COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5

Here are the eight teams that will compete in the Playoffs;

Luminosity Gaming Wolves Kagendra Stand Point Gaming GodLike Qing Jiu Club PowerHouse Tribe Gaming

Wolves from China were impressive throughout the initial stage, winning three matches. They hammered Kingsclan from Europe in their first encounter and then defeated Kagendra. The team beat their counterparts, Qing Jiu Club, in an intense battle and will now contest against Kagendra in the first encounter of the Playoffs.

Luminosity Gaming from North America also delivered a top-tier performance and emerged victorious in their three games. The club outplayed Brazil’s iNCO Gaming in their initial battle. They then defeated defending champions Tribe Gaming and clinched their last game against Japan’s Volt.

Stand Point Gaming from China demonstrated mesmerizing gameplay and won three out of their four matches. They clinched their first clash against TLE but lost the second game against Qing Jiu Club. However, the squad made a comeback by defeating Powerhouse and Volt.

India’s GodLike Esports was hammered by Kagendra in their first match, but they came out victorious in their next three matches and qualified for the Playoffs. They will face Stand Point Gaming on Day 2. Qing Jiu Club, Powerhouse, Tribe, and Powerhouse also made it to the second stage.

Playoffs Bracket of Stage 5 (Image via ESL)

Eliminated teams from COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5

Here are the bottom eight teams that failed to gain a spot in the Playoffs;

Exclusive TLE Esports VOLT Team Mayhem KingsClan Loops iNCO Gaming Team Vitality

Exclusive, TLE, and Volt won two matches each but couldn't make it to the Playoffs. INCO Gaming and Team Vitality were the two squads that did not win a single battle. These eight teams will aim to bounce back in the COD Mobile Esports 2024 season.