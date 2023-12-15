GodLike Esports set to represent India at COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5 Atlanta

GodLike Esports, along with 15 other teams, will kick off their campaign for the COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5, which is scheduled to take place at the Georgia World Congress Center located in Atlanta, North America. The organization has been demonstrating their superiority in regional tournaments for a long time but has struggled a bit on the global stage so far.

The Learn-led roster is expected to do better than ever in the 2023 World Championship Stage 5. The club has looked phenomenal during the initial stages of the tournament and will now face the top teams from around the globe in their upcoming matches.

Day 1 of the championship starts at 8:30 PM IST on December 15, where these 16 participants will battle in the Swiss Stage. GodLike Esports will play their opening game against Kagendra from Indonesia. Vitality, who will also represent India in the event, will play their first game against Qing Jiu Club from China.

GodLike roster for COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5

Here is the roster for GodLike:

Learn - Jash Shah Neutrino - Zeel Patel TrunKs - Rishi Dubey SkullGuy - Aniket Maiumdar AbhizDADA - Abhishek Nagar Prevail - Gaurang Palav

In the World Championship 2022 Stage 5, the club encountered hard challenges and faced elimination in the early stage. The organization eventually ended up in the bottom four of the overall ranking.

GodLike worked on their mistakes and kicked off the 2023 season on a promising note. They also dominated the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 and won the Grand Finals after hammering Vitality in an emphatic style. However, both popular organizations captured a spot in the upcoming Championship Stage 5.

GodLike recently ensured the trophy of the intense DreamHack Call of Duty Mobile Invitational 2023 competition. This win will definitely be a confidence booster ahead of Stage 5.

About COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5

After the completion of the initial stages of the championship in seven regions, the 16 best teams are now ready to contest in the World Finals, also known as Stage 5. The total prize pool of this three-day finale is $1 million, of which $400K will be awarded to the winning organization.

Fans can watch the World Finals on the YouTube and Twitch channels of COD Mobile Esports from 8:30 pm onwards. These teams will fight on Day 1 for eight spots in the Playoffs, scheduled on December 16 and 17.