GodLike Esports wins COD Mobile DreamHack Invitational Hyderabad 2023

GodLike Esports emerged victorious in the COD Mobile Snapdragon DreamHack Invitational Hyderabad 2023, conducted from November 3 to 5 between six Indian teams. The club displayed complete dominance throughout the contest, winning the title in thumping fashion. The Learn-led lineup was awarded a ₹5 lakh cash prize.

Team NS delivered a surprise showcase and became the runner-up of the competition, gaining ₹3 lakh in prize money. They hammered two experienced squads, Vitality and TWOB, in the Playoffs but couldn’t beat GodLike in the Finale.

COD Mobile DreamHack Invitational Hyderabad 2023 Prize Pool distribution and results

Expand Tweet

GodLike Esports - ₹5 lakh Team NS - ₹3 lakh TWOB - ₹1.5 lakh Team Vitality - ₹1 lakh Anthem - ₹75K i2K Esports - ₹75K

In the Group Stage, these six teams were divided equally into two groups. The top two of each group moved to the Single-Elimination bracket Playoffs, while the rest were knocked out of the event.

In Group A, GodLike Esports dominated all their matches without losing a single round. Team NS won two matches, while Anthem couldn't claim a single win.

In Group B, Team Vitality managed to clinch all four games and top the table. TWOB secured two wins, while i2K seemed under heavy pressure and lost all their encounters in the COD Mobile Invitational.

Group Stage results of DreamHack Invitational (Image via COD Mobile)

Playoffs overview

GodLike kept up their one-sided dominance from the beginning, outclassing TWOB in the first battle by a score line of 3-0. The fan-favorite squad then hammered Team NS to reach the Grand Finals.

However, Team NS defeated TWOB in the Lower Bracket Final and met GodLike again in the Grand Finals. The inexperienced roster tried their hardest but failed to win this crucial battle.

Team Vitality, a renowned COD Mobile lineup, lost their pace completely in the Playoffs. The club lost to Team NS in their opener and then failed to defeat TWOB in the Lower Bracket. They will have to work on their mistakes quickly as the organization will battle in the World Championship 2023 Stage 5, scheduled for December 15 to 17.

Conversely, GodLike Esports has boosted their confidence with this victory ahead of Stage 5. The crew will also play in the upcoming Fall Invitational 2023, where top teams from other Asian countries will participate to showcase their prowess.