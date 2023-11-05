Call of Duty Mobile Fall Invitational 2023: Teams, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

The Call of Duty: Mobile Fall Invitational 2023 is planned for November 9 to 26, during which 12 Asian teams will battle for a total cash prize of $54,681 (400,000 Yuan). The Group Stage will be online, while the Playoffs will be held in Beijing, China. The winner of the Fall Invitational will be given a cash reward of around $17,360. All the participants will be awarded a share of the prize money based on their performance.

This year, one Indian team has also been invited to contest in this COD Mobile event. Five of the total 12 Asian participants hail from China, while two are from Japan. Four squads from the Garena region (Southeast Asia) will take part in this grand event.

Call of Duty Mobile Fall Invitational 2023 participants

Here are the 12 teams that have been invited for the COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2023:

Qing Jiu Club (China) Wolves (China) All Gamers (China) Stand Point Gaming (China) Douyu Gaming (China) Volt (Japan) Team BSW (Japan) GodLike Esports (India) Powerhouse (Southeast Asia) Kagendra (Indonesia) Elevate (Philippines) Omega Esports (Philippines)

These aforementioned squads have been seeded into two groups for the initial round. It will be hosted in a Single Round Robin format and all the matches will take place in a Bo5. The best four from each group will be selected for the Playoffs.

Prize Pool distribution

The prize pool distribution for this COD Mobile tournament is as follows:

1st Place - $17,387

2nd Place - $12,048

3rd Place - $6,434

4th Place - $3,560

5th Place - $2,327

6th Place - $2,327

7th Place - $2,327

8th Place - $2,327

9th Place - $1,506

10th Place - $1,506

11th Place - $1,506

12th Place - $1,506

Teams overview

Qing Jiu Club aka Q9 recently emerged victorious in the China Call of Duty Masters Season 6. The club put on a spectacular show and defeated Wolves in the Grand Finals to win the title. Both will now participate in the upcoming International. Meanwhile, All Gamers, Stand Point Gaming, and Douyu have been chosen from the China Closed Qualifier.

Volt were the winners of the Japan Call of Duty Championship Stage 4. They defeated Z-ONE in the Grand Finale, whose roster has been acquired by Team BWS.

India WC Stage 4 champions GodLike Esports will represent the country in the Call of Duty Mobile Invitational. The Learn-led club performed admirably in their recent regional events, and will be looking to showcase a commendable performance in the grand tournament.

The top four performers of the COD Mobile Garena Championship Stage 4 will contest here. Powerhouse International were the star performing squad and won that event after showing a mind blowing comeback in the Playoffs. Kagendra were the runners-up as they completely lost their momentum in the Finals against Powerhouse.