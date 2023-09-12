COD Mobile Garena Masters Season 5: Winners, overview, and qualified teams for Garena Finals

The COD Mobile Garena Masters 2023 Season 5 recently concluded, with WPM Lowkings from the Philippines emerging as the undisputed champions. The Filipino team showcased exceptional dominance by not losing a single game throughout the entire tournament. The competition featured the top teams from Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, all of whom had qualified through their respective qualifiers.

During the group phase of the COD Mobile Garena Masters Season 5, 16 teams were split into two groups, each comprising eight squads. Within their respective groups, teams competed against all other opponents once. Following these matches, the top four teams from each group advanced to the next stage, while the remaining teams were eliminated from the event.

COD Mobile Garena Masters 2023 S5 Playoffs performance overview

Knockout results of Garena Masters S5 (Image via Garena)

WPM Lowkings led their group, securing victories over teams like EZR Booky (formerly a part of Blacklist International), which greatly bolstered their confidence—a momentum they carried into the playoffs. Meanwhile, Powerhouse International, the Singaporean challenger, exhibited impressive dominance in the opposite group.

WPM faced Four Suits, EZR Booky, and Powerhouse in the upper circuit on their journey to the grand finals, defeating all of them with ease. EZR Booky, a team with a championship-caliber roster, also performed admirably to reach the lower bracket finals after hammering teams like Omega Esports and SKADI . However, they faced defeat at the hands of Powerhouse, who secured the grand finals spot with a convincing 3-0 scoreline.

WPM enjoyed the advantage of the upper bracket going into the ultimate round. They claimed victory in the first round at Hacienda with a score of 250-167. Powerhouse responded with wins in the two subsequent matches played in Firing Range and Raid, leveling the scoreline. However, WPM's exceptional performance shone in the following two matches, ultimately securing them the event title with a 4-2 scoreline.

Qualified teams for Garena Finals

Top 7 performers from Masters Season 5 moved to Garena Finals (Image via Garena)

WPM Lowkings Powerhouse International EZR Booky Skadi Omega Esports Four Suits Esports Broke Boys Club

The event's top seven teams have qualified for the Garena Finals, where they will compete against teams from Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan. These teams will battle it out for just two coveted slots in the COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5. The Garena Finals will feature a total of 12 teams from the region.