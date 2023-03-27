Blacklist Ultimate crowned champion of COD Mobile Garena Masters Season 4

The Grand Finals of the COD Mobile Garena Masters Season 4 concluded with Blacklist Ultimate emerging as the winner. The tournament featured teams from the Southeast Asian region competing for the title, prize pool, and four slots for Garena International 2023.

The Filipino champions remained undefeated throughout the tournament. They showcased their complete dominance and won all their games in the COD Mobile event, which started on February 4 and ran until March 26. The playoffs stage was conducted in a double-elimination format, with the Grand Finals being a best-of-seven contest.

COD Mobile Garena Masters S4 Grand Finals overview

In the initial Hacienda (Hardpoint) battle, WPM Lowkings dominated Blacklist International with a score of 250-124, with Klo earning the MVP title for achieving 32 kills. Lowkings continued their winning streak by securing the second round on Standoff (Search and Destroy) with a score of 7-4, and Peejay was named the MVP.

However, Blacklist set up a stellar gameplay to make a comeback in the third encounter played on Firing Range (Control), with Rage being the top performer with 27 kills. The unit went on to claim the next two turns played on Raid and Slums, ultimately making them the winners of the COD Mobile event.

Garena Masters S4 Playoffs results (Image via COD Mobile)

JaBen from the winning squad was the MVP of the Grand Finals for his average kills of 19.6 and a K/D ratio of 1.18. Blacklist entered the finals with a default one-match win advantage due to their win in the Upper Bracket Finals, where they defeated Lowkings.

Prizepool distribution of COD Mobile Garena Masters Season 4

A considerable sum of $26,500 was at stake during the event, with the victorious team Blacklist being awarded $10,000. The teams that ranked second and third were granted $4,500 and $3,000, respectively.

1st Place - $10,000 - BlackList Ultimate

2nd Place - $4,500 - WPM LowKings

3rd Place - $3,000 - Omega Esports

4th Place - $1,500 - Almighty

5th Place - $750 - Bondee Boys Club

6th Place - $750 - Skadi

7th Place - $750 - Huntsmen

8th Place - $750 - 4S Kings

9th Place - $500 - EZR Esports

10th Place - $500 - Divinus

11th Place - $500 - LE ORGANIZATION

12th Place - $250 - RAU FRANIC

13th Place - $250 - RND

14th Place - $250 - Kazoku Legacy

15th Place - $250 - SR Nacague

16th Place - $250 - Shushhh

The top four teams also qualified for the Garena International tournament, whose schedule is not out yet. Defending champion Omega Esports had a mediocre event as they came third. They knocked out Almighty in the Lower Bracket Semifinals, but lost their decisive game against Lowkings by a 0-3 scoreline.

