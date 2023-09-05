COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5: Venue, prize pool, dates, and qualified teams so far revealed

Activision and Snapdragon recently disclosed that Stage 5 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2023 will be organized from December 15 to 17 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. The three-day ultimate stage will see a total of 16 teams, who will be selected through regional tournaments. COD Mobile World Championship 2023 is the fourth iteration of the mega Call of Duty Mobile Championship, and it features a total prize pool of $1 million.

The qualifier tournaments for many of these regions is already over, and 12 out of the total 16 teams have been confirmed for Stage 5. The remaining four teams from China and Southeast Asia will be selected in the coming weeks.

COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5 qualified teams so far

Here are the 12 participants that have been selected so far for Stage 5:

VOLT - Japan GodLike Esports - India Team Vitality - India Luminosity Gaming - North America Team Mayhem - North America Tribe Gaming - North America Kingsclan - Europe Exclusive - Europe TLE Esports - Latin America Loops - Latin America INCO - Latin America Wolves - China (CDM Points)

In August, VOLT emerged victorious in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3: Japan and will now represent their nation in the grand championship. The club signed star player Mic (Jono Kai) to their roster in April 2023.

GodLike Esports had top-tier performances in their regional competition and destroyed their competition in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3 - India (also known as Stage 4). Team Vitality was the second-best roster there. Both the Indian powerhouses will now be focusing on achieving a respectable position in the COD Mobile World Championship 2023.

Luminosity Gaming became the top performer in SPS Season 3 - North America, and Team Mayhem was in the runner-up position after losing the Grand Finals. Tribe Gaming, the defending champions, was third in this regional qualifier.

Kingsclan had a commendable run in the SPS Season 3: EMEA, as the squad dominated all their games in the Playoffs. Team Exclusive occupied the second spot in that regional contest.

Maxico’s TLE Esports put up a stunning performance in the SPS S3: Latin America and came out victorious there. Loops, a famous Brazilian organization, claimed second place, while INCO Gaming secured third position. These top three teams from the event will now take part in the COD Mobile WC 2023.