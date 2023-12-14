COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5: How to watch, teams, dates, time, and more

The COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5 will be held on December 15, 16, and 17 in Atlanta, North America. A total of 16 teams from eight countries have reserved their seats for this stage, also known as the World Finals. Activision and ESL will host the event in two phases: Swiss and Playoffs.

The initial stage will be played on December 15, where 16 teams will fight in a Swiss System structure. The top eight squads from that phase will advance to the Playoffs, which will be hosted on December 16 and 17. Out of this event's total $1 million prize pool, the champions will obtain a cash prize of $400K.

Participating teams in COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5

Here are the 16 squads ready to battle in Stage 5:

VOLT - Japan GodLike Esports - India Team Vitality - India Luminosity Gaming - North America Team Mayhem - North America Tribe Gaming - North America Kingsclan - Europe Exclusive - Europe TLE Esports - Latin America Loops - Latin America INCO - Latin America Wolves - China Stand Point Gaming - China Qing Jiu Club - China Powerhouse - Garena (Singapore) Kagendra - Garena (Indonesia)

Where to watch

COD Mobile Esports will broadcast the World Championship on its YouTube and Twitch channels at 8:30 pm IST. All the matches in the Swiss stage will be contested in a best-of-three format. On the other hand, the Playoffs will feature best-of-five games, except for this stage's Grand Finals game (Bo7).

Top teams to watch out for

Luminosity Gaming, a North American club, has been in good form since the beginning of this year. This team has won almost all the tournaments that have been played so far in 2023. In May of this year, the organization signed Vague, Tectonic, and Marshy, who were part of the 2022 World Championship-winning team, Tribe Gaming.

In that same edition of the event, Luminosity Gaming was the runner-up and will aim to clinch the trophy this year.

Tribe Gaming experienced a sharp decline in their performance compared to their gameplay in 2022. However, they will still be one of the teams to follow in the COD Mobile World Championship 2023. It will not be easy for them to retain their title this year.

Powerhouse, a Singaporean team, has recently clinched the Garena Finals. The lineup is arguably one of the best COD Mobile squads around and will aim to meet their fans’ expectations in the World Championship Stage 5.

Chinese squads Team Wolves and Qing Jiu Club will also be among the top contenders for the title. They have performed amazingly in their regional competitions.

GodLike Esports from India, TLE from Mexico, and Kingsclan from Europe could also surprise fans with their gameplay in the COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5.