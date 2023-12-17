India’s GodLike Esports to face Luminosity Gaming in Semifinals of COD Mobile World Championship 2023

GodLike Esports is set to clash with Luminosity Gaming in the Semifinals of the COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 5 on December 17. The matchup promises intense action as both teams will battle for a coveted spot in the Grand Finals, which will also take place on December 17 in Atlanta, U.S.A.

GodLike secured their spot in the COD Mobile World Championship by emerging victorious in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 3, establishing themselves as strong contenders. Despite a slow start in the Swiss stage with a 1-2 loss to Kagendra, the team swiftly rebounded, securing consecutive victories against Kings Clan, Exclusive, and TLE Esports to clinch a spot in the Playoffs.

COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Playoffs results so far

In the quarter-finals, GodLike Esports faced off against Stand Point Gaming from China, delivering a commanding performance with a 3-0 victory. The first match held on Hacienda concluded with a score of 250-221, showcasing GodLike's proficiency.

The second match, set in Firing Range, demonstrated their dominance with a resounding 7-2 scoreline. The third match on Raid mirrored their earlier success, sealing the quarter-final with a decisive 3-0 victory.

Luminosity Gaming, the runners-up of the World Championship 2022, has showcased exceptional form leading up to the current event. Emerging as the North American Champion, the team displayed dominance on the Swiss stage by convincingly defeating Inco Gaming, Tribe Gaming, and Volt, securing an undefeated journey to the playoffs.

In a faceoff against Kagendra, the only team to defeat GodLike in this event, Luminosity exhibited unparalleled prowess, clinching a resounding 3-0 victory to claim the semifinal spot.

World Championship Playoffs results so far. (Image via COD Mobile)

As GodLike gears up to challenge the formidable Luminosity, the task ahead appears formidable. Luminosity boasts superior experience and momentum, but GodLike possesses the essential elements to overcome the challenge and emerge victorious in this high-stakes encounter.

The clash between these two top-tier teams promises to be a thrilling spectacle for fans, with both sides aiming for a spot in the CODM WC 2023 finals.

In the second semifinal match, Qing Jiu Club is set to engage in a fierce battle against their fellow Chinese contenders, Wolves, as they fight for the other finalist spot. The semi-final clashes will adhere to a Best of Five format, and fans can catch the live broadcasts of these matches on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of COD Mobile Esports at 10:30 pm IST.